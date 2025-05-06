So, if you're curious when the Gears of War: Reloaded release date is, we've got all the information you need.

Gears of War: Reloaded will release on 26th August 2025.

The game will cost £39.99 / $39.99 at launch, but Xbox has confirmed that Xbox console players who already own the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition will be upgraded to Reloaded free of charge.

As well as this, the game will unsurprisingly also be made available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Which consoles and platforms can play Gears of War: Reloaded?

Gears of War: Reloaded will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, on PC via Steam and Xbox, and on PS5.

Since the series's inception, it has always been an Xbox console exclusive, and Gears of War: Reloaded will mark the first time the series has made its way onto PlayStation consoles.

This is likely part of Xbox's recent focus on making their games available across all platforms instead of solely as console exclusives.

In tandem with being made available across multiple platforms, the game will also feature full cross-play and cross-progression.

Gears of War: Reloaded gameplay details

Xbox hasn't shared too much about the game thus far, but they've been very open about the game's graphical upgrades.

Gears of War: Reloaded will be available in 4K resolution with 120 FPS support in multiplayer.

Assets and textures have been remastered for 4K, as well as shadows, reflections and anti-aliasing and post-processing.

As for the game's content, Xbox has billed Reloaded as "the most complete version of the original game to date".

Reloaded will include all post-launch DLC for no addition cost, including the bonus campaign act and all multiplayer maps and modes.

Players will also be able to unlock the full roster of characters and cosmetics by playing the game.

