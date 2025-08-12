But with the game finally launching on Xbox Series X/S later this month, a new trailer has just been released by developer Arrowhead Game Studios, and it's teasing something big.

Near the end of the trailer, we see a short clip of a pod crashing down from space into the middle of a dark, rainy city – extra attention on 'rainy'.

Because as many players quickly pointed out, the song playing at the ending of this trailer is Rain, the fourth track from the Halo 3: ODST soundtrack.

Now, while this by no means confirms that any kind of crossover will be taking place as part of the Xbox launch, there is some hope, by way of prominent leaker IronS1ghts, who cryptically posted a Halo GIF in response to the official Helldivers 2 account on Twitter.

The next Helldivers 2 Warbond is currently scheduled to release on 26th August – the same day the game releases on Xbox consoles – so it's not out of the question to see the event celebrated with some kind of Halo-themed collaboration.

If that's the case, then we'll likely have to wait until around the 19th August, as Arrowhead typically reveal their upcoming Warbonds in the week leading up to its release.

Xbox has had a stellar year so far in terms of successes, especially in the case of day one Game Pass releases such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Doom: The Dark Ages and more.

Microsoft will be hoping that Helldivers 2 turns out to be another big win for their gaming division.

Helldivers 2 releases on Xbox Series X/S on 26th August 2025.

