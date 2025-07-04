But with the game's popularity skyrocketing in the months following that launch, calls were immediately made for the game to come to Xbox, and those prayers have finally been answered.

A Helldivers 2 Announcement Stream on 3rd July 2025 confirmed that Helldivers 2 will release on Xbox Series X/S on 26th August 2025.

Notably, it has been confirmed that the game will feature full crossplay support, meaning Xbox players will be able to deploy with both PS5 and PC players.

Helldivers 2 heads to Xbox consoles in August. Arrowhead Game Studios

Not only is this good news for Helldivers fans, but it represents a rather seismic shift in Sony's approach to exclusives, with Helldivers 2 set to become the first ever Sony-published game to release on Xbox consoles.

On the move, Helldivers 2 game director Mikael Eriksson told Xbox Wire: "We know gamers have been asking for this for some time and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game.

"We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun."

In recent years, Sony has made more of an effort to bring PlayStation exclusives to PC, such as the recent highly successful port of Stellar Blade, or in the case of Helldivers 2 itself, making its games available on PC from release.

An Xbox release for Helldivers 2 may represent the beginning of a new strategy for Sony and PlayStation, mimicking the model Xbox has followed in recent years which focuses more on making Xbox titles available on multiple platforms.

Indeed, Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox follows on from Xbox's recent confirmation that the Gears of War series would be heading to PlayStation for the first time with the upcoming Gears of War: Reloaded.

As for the future of PlayStation-Xbox relations, the next big game Xbox fans will likely be clamouring for is undoubtedly Death Stranding 2, which is perhaps the defining game of the PS5 era.

Until then, Xbox players can now pre-order Helldivers 2 directly from the Xbox store.

