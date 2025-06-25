So, is Death Stranding 2 coming to Xbox consoles? Here's everything we know.

Will Death Stranding 2 come to Xbox?

It hasn't been confirmed by Kojima Productions whether or not the game will come to Xbox, but we think it's almost a certainty that Death Stranding 2 will come to Xbox Series X/S in the future.

Death Stranding 1 did take a while to hit other consoles, with it releasing on an entirely new PlayStation console before it made its way over to the Xbox.

That being said, we think that, given the closer ties between Xbox and PC these days, and a PC release probably not too far away, it won't be quite as long.

When could Death Stranding 2 come to Xbox? Release speculation

Unlike a PC port, for which we have a much better idea of when it could release, we honestly have no idea when an Xbox release could come around.

The Xbox Series X/S version of Death Stranding 1 released on 7th November 2024, a whopping four years and 364 days after it first released on PS4 in 2019.

If we assume a similar timeframe for the sequel, then Death Stranding 2 would be set to release, on what at that point would probably be a new Xbox console, in June 2030 – that seems a bit long, right?

Well, considering how the Xbox and PC ecosystems are much more interlinked these days, we think that an Xbox port could (emphasis on the could) arrive alongside the PC port, sometime in early 2026.

We know that's not exactly the definitive answer you wanted to hear, but until we hear more, our best guess for when Death Stranding 2 will hit Xbox consoles is between February 2026 and June 2030 – sorry!

