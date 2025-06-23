We're here to tell you everything we know about a Death Stranding 2 PC port, including when we think you can expect it to arrive.

Will Death Stranding 2 come to PC?

It has not been confirmed whether or not Death Stranding 2 will come to PC, but we think it's almost a certainty.

Death Stranding first launched as a PS4 exclusive in November 2019, although it received a port to PC just over half a year later, in July 2020.

Similarly, we expect that Death Stranding 2 has a period of PlayStation exclusivity, likely around six months, that precludes a PC port from being released on launch.

Once that exclusivity lifts, we will almost certainly get a PC port, just as we did with the first game.

When could Death Stranding 2 come to PC? Release speculation

We predict that Death Stranding 2 will come to PC in early 2026.

It took around eight months for Death Stranding to make its way from PS4 to PC, so we expect a similar timeframe for a potential Death Stranding 2 PC port.

As such, we predict that Death Stranding 2 will likely come to PC in February or March 2026.

That being said, this is still pure speculation. While we are confident that a PC port is certainly on the way, and that this seems a reasonable time frame for Death Stranding 2 to remain a PS5 exclusive, we simply won't know for sure until it's confirmed by Kojima Productions.

