Backstage at The Golden Joysticks, shortly after picking up the Best Multiplayer trophy, Helldivers 2 production director Alex Bolle spoke to Radio Times Gaming.

Bolle shared a sweet message for the fans who voted. You can watch the video above, or keep reading for the written version!

On winning the award, Bolle said, "It's amazing. Yeah, I'm speechless.

"It's such a beautiful moment. I think it's crystallising all those years of development. It's crystallising this year of life for the game."

He added: "It's been an amazing interaction with the players. I just love what we're doing every day with them, it's something very, very important for us."

With this award being decided by a community vote, how much does it mean that Helldivers fans showed up in numbers to show their support?

In Bolle’s words, "Yeah, that’s really the thing. I'm convinced that it's been a huge rally for the players, and I cannot help but thank them for that. It’s amazing."

And would Bolle have a message for the fans? "So many," he said.

The message he went with was this: "Guys, thank you. You did it for Super Earth, you did it for democracy.

"There's a lot to come. We are hearing you. We want to work with you. We love you."

How sweet is that? If you missed the video at the top, we'll also include it below.

Also, around the time of The Golden Joystick Awards, we caught up with the ceremony's host, Ben Starr — the beloved actor behind Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy 16.

We also spoke to Neil Newbon and Samantha Béart, the Baldur's Gate 3 stars who played Astarion and Karlach respectively, on the red carpet.

Briana White, Aerith from Final Fantasy 7, sent a message to the fans who voted at The Golden Joysticks, too.

We'll keep bringing you insights from within the gaming industry in the New Year. Have a great break!

