Speaking on a potential return as Astarion, Newbon told us, “If I was lucky enough to be asked to reprise the role, I would do it in a heartbeat".

The stratospheric success of Baldur's Gate 3 has meant that millions of fans have been able to share the same affinity Newbon has for Astarion. "I love the character," he told us. "The character is incredibly meaningful for a lot of people but also for me as well. "

With Baldur's Gate 3 developers Larian ruling out any DLC or a follow-up (not that it has stopped them from dropping major content updates), it may fall to another studio to pick up the reigns, and perhaps not even as a game.

Newbon doesn't mind what medium a return to the character would take. He said, "The chance to reprise him in a game, live-action, animation, like anything [would be] amazing and I would jump at the chance".

Newbon - crossing his fingers - expressed his hope for a live-action adaptation. He added, "[Astarion] and I look very similar, so I think I can get away with it.”

Newbon told us that, in such matters, "You want to be a little bit cool. 'Oh, I'm not so desperate. Well, maybe I’ll have a little think about it.'"

But the allure of Astarion proves to be too much, with Newbon ultimately conceding, "No, absolutely, of course I would, yeah.”

Samantha Béart, on the other hand, has a more laissez-faire approach to the prospects of picking up the Karlach mantle once more. They said, “I wouldn’t say no, but it’s not something I think about constantly."

Béart turned to the camera to drive the point home, adding, "It really isn't something I think about."

It's not for lack of caring about Karlach, of course, but more to do with the nature of the work. As Béart put it, "You know, you do a job, you move on," adding that "people in movies; their characters have all sorts of endings and [that’s] part of the job."

Béart knows that Karlach, no matter which ending players end up with, will never truly go away.

Béart said they "can see these characters are going to live on... in people's hearts," with the last part of that sentence being emphasised with a comedic American accent.

Looking forward, Béart spoke about the upcoming projects they have been working on, first telling us about Cabernet, "an indie game about vampires."

They also touched upon Loco Motive which released on the day of the Golden Joystick Awards. Béart described it as "Murder on the Orient Express in a sort of LucasArts style," and reckoned it would be a "rollicking time."

But it wasn't just Newbon and Béart that we caught up with around the time of the Golden Joysticks. We also had the opportunity to sit down and speak with Ben Starr, the voice behind Final Fantasy 16's Clive and this year's host for the Golden Joysticks, so do be sure to check that out too.

