But as you read, Karlach is out there waiting for you, so get busy scrolling and read on to find out all you need to know to recruit Karlach to your party.

Where to find Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3

Karlach can be found along the river below the Toll House which is at the end of the Risen Road, just beyond the Blighted Village. You need to cross over a fallen tree and she will be sat atop a rock engulfed in flames.

You can also talk to a Paladin called Anders in The Toll House, who will tell you exactly where she is as he wants her dead.

If you kill Anders and his band of not-so-merry folks, you can recruit Karlach to your party and she acts as a good replacement for Lae’zel as Karlach has a more well-rounded build.

Karlach build advice in Baldur’s Gate 3

To improve Karlach’s build, we reckon that at Level 4, opting for Ability Improvement and giving +1 to her Strength and Dexterity is the best way to improve her prowess on the battlefield.

Alternatively, you can go for the Great Weapons Master feat, which increases her Damage output by up to 10, but at the cost of her Attack Rolls for a high-risk high-reward build. You can always turn it off, though, if you don’t want to take the chance on a particular attack.

As we progress through the game, we’ll have more tips and tricks for Karlach, so check back often!

Big Karlach choices explained

From the offset, you can decide that you don’t want to associate with Karlach and just kill her there and then, siding with Anders or Wyll.

If you want to go for an evil playthrough, Karlach won’t abide by it and will leave the party and potentially attack you if you raid the Druid’s Grove.

There’s also the question of the Infernal Engine in her heart. It gives her immense power, but she can burn those that touch her to a crisp as it becomes increasingly unstable.

You need to find some Infernal Iron and bring it to Dammon in the Druid’s Grove and he can help repair it, but not fix it entirely. He tells you to catch up with him again closer to Baldur’s Gate.

You can find him in the Last Light Inn at the end of Act Two, and you can give him another piece of Infernal Iron to fully restore the Infernal Machine. This will allow Karlach to have physical contact again, paving the way for continuing your player's relationship with her if you choose to do so.

You will also meet the person who sold her into the service of the Devil that she used to work for, and you can opt to dispatch him if you so please.

