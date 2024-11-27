Asked what it meant to have the fans show up and support her in these public-voted awards, White told Radio Times Gaming: “If I think about it too much, I'll cry so much I can't even speak with you.

“But it's amazing. I'm so grateful – I mean, truly – that the fans welcomed me into the Final Fantasy community, because they're very passionate about these characters, and I had really big shoes to fill.

“And so the fact that they liked my performance and have really accepted me and been so kind, that means a lot, means the world to me.”

And what would White say to those fans if they’re watching?

“I know they're watching,” White replied. “I know the fans are watching. And so to them, I just want to say, thank you. I could not be here without you.

“And also, you've helped my dreams come true. And so I hope I can pass that along to you and say, if you have any dreams, please follow them. Please pursue that, because you deserve that, just like I got that chance.”

How nice is that? You can share the message on social media below, if you'd like to spread the word!

Moments later, Cody Christian (who plays Cloud) picked up the award for Best Lead Performer, prompting White to jump up and down with glee.

We didn't quite catch that moment on camera, so you'll just have to take our word for it!

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth also picked up the gongs for Best Soundtrack and Best Storytelling, making it one of the biggest winners of the night.

Helldivers 2 also did well, picking up three awards, while Black Myth: Wukong took home the coveted Ultimate Game of the Year award.

Keeping things in the Final Fantasy family, the show was hosted by Ben Starr (Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16).

We’ve also got an interview with him – you can watch it on the Radio Times Gaming YouTube channel. Stay tuned for more coverage from the red carpet!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.