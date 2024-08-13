Following its reveal, we’ve tried to speculate exactly when the release date will be, in addition to collating all of the latest news and trailers surrounding Warhorse Studios’ hotly anticipated sequel.

Since the game was revealed in April, little is known about what Warhorse Studios has in store. From what we’ve seen so far, though, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 looks to be another immersive RPG with plenty of twists and turns.

When can we actually play the game? Keep reading for what we know so far.

More like this

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is aiming to launch by the end of 2024.

The developer has yet to reveal an exact release date, but continues to reiterate that the game will be arriving this year, which is promising news for those starting to fear any potential delays.

If we had to make a prediction, we’d expect to see Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 arrive in September, October or November. That’s just our guesswork, though!

These months are often filled with upcoming game releases, so Warhorse Studios will have to choose carefully to avoid clashes with other blockbuster launches.

There are some huge releases in the coming months including Silent Hill 2, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Considering the small number of RPGs set to launch, players are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Can I pre-order Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is available to pre-order for PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Those planning to play on Microsoft’s or Sony’s consoles can purchase the game ahead of its launch now.

For PC players, both Steam and Epic Games Store have options to add the game to a wishlist, but no option to pre-order just yet.

When a release date is confirmed by Warhorse Studios, there’s a high chance the PC storefronts will open pre-orders then.

There’s no news on whether pre-ordering will provide players with any bonuses or exclusive content. When an announcement is made, we’ll update the page as soon as we can.

Which consoles and platforms can play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

It’s unclear if Warhorse Studios has plans to release the game on the Nintendo Switch. The developer did release the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance on the console, giving fans some hope they can take the RPG on the go.

If there are any developments surrounding a Switch release of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, we will share the latest information as soon as it appears.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 gameplay and story details

Based on what’s been announced, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 players will experience the majority of the story from a first-person perspective with third-person cutscenes scattered throughout.

While the game does contain several elements typical of an RPG, such as interactive NPCs and skill trees, there are no classes or character creation options.

The story is a direct sequel from Kingdom Come: Deliverance, with the main narrative of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 focusing on the exploits of Henry of Skalitz. Players will play as a skilled soldier battling in a war against Sigismund the Red Fox.

Players have plenty of options when it comes to choosing how they play and progress through the main narrative. Some players may opt for the life of a thief, utilising pickpocketing to generate income at the risk of being caught by the authorities.

Others may choose the life of a knight, using charm and assisting others along their journey.

Regardless of choice, players will have an extensive range of options to choose how they shape their version of Henry, the main protagonist of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Is there a Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 trailer?

Yes, alongside the official announcement trailer, there was an official game reveal trailer that released in April.

In the game reveal, Warhorse Studios shares more details surrounding what players can expect from Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, including how they can mould Henry into a unique character.

The trailer also showcases short snippets of gameplay, demonstrating action-packed battles from a first-person perspective and the huge variety of environments that players can explore on their journey.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.