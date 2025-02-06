Based on our five-star review – which explains that the developer’s "uncompromising vision of the perfect game has borne a truly phenomenal and unique experience that is one the best games" our writer has ever played – it’s safe to guess why so many people have picked up the game.

Just how many people are playing KCD2, though? We’re here to let you know exactly that.

Keep reading to find out what the KCD2 sales numbers are, how many people are playing on Steam and how it all compares to the first game.

How are the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sales numbers?

After just one day on sale – as of 5th February 2025 – Warhorse Studios confirmed that Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 sales numbers topped 1 million copies sold.

This staggering sales statistic was confirmed by the developer over on X (formerly known as Twitter), who added a message of thanks: "Over a million of you have stepped into our world. We’re beyond grateful for your support - thank you for making KCD2 a triumph!"

You can see the original X post below:

How many people are playing Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

It’s always tricky to know for sure how many people are playing a game at any given moment, but SteamDB does tell us how many are currently playing on KCD2 on Steam.

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 SteamDB page tells us that the game’s all-time peak of players (as of writing) was on 5th February 2025 and saw a whopping 176,285 playing the game at once.

As of writing on 6th February 2025, the current number of players live in KCD2 on Steam is over 137,000.

Expect that number to change, though, and you’ll need to go back to SteamDB to see how player numbers on Steam average out for KCD2.

How does this compare to the first game?

Compared to the first game, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is performing very well. Time will tell if it reaches the KCD1 sales of over 8 million, however.

As of November 2024, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 1 sold over 8 million copies, as was confirmed by Warhorse Studios on X. It took more than six and a half years for KCD1 to sell 8 million copies.

It took KCD2 just 24 hours to sell 1 million.

Using SteamDB again, we can see that KCD2 is outperforming KCD1 in terms of its all-time peak number of players.

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 1 all-time peak number of players on Steam is 96,069. That’s just over half of KCD2’s all-time peak of 176,285 Steam players.

