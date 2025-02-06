Fortunately for you, we know how to get the Lion’s Crest DLC armour in KCD2. You’ll find the quest in Troskowitz.

It will take a little while to complete the pre-order bonus DLC quest, but it’s worth it – Brunswick’s armour and weapons are great early-game pieces of gear.

Each piece of armour is hidden behind a treasure map, and we’re here to help you decipher them and learn their locations.

Keep reading to find out how to get the Lion’s Crest DLC armour in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

How to get Lion's Crest DLC armour in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 explained

There are a few steps you must take to unlock all of the Lion’s Crest DLC armour in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Complete this quest and you’ll have all of Brunswick’s Secret Armour (and weapons) – it’s well worth doing, even if it will take you a little bit of time.

First off, you need to complete the game’s prologue before you can begin the Lion’s Crest DLC side quest. You will also need a shovel, which you can purchase from the general store in Troskowitz or find for free within the Troskowitz cemetery.

We recommend you check out this super helpful YouTube video by Gamer Guru to find out how to get the Lion’s Crest DLC armour in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2:

If you prefer to read your guides instead of watch them, however, we’ve outlined the steps from the video above in the page below for you.

Step one: Chapel in the rocks

When you start the quest, you’ll get the sketch to craft Brunswick’s Poleaxe and the first treasure map.

The treasure map takes you to the 'Chapel in the rocks'. This is located right in the top-right corner of the game’s map.

Follow the path and you’ll find a small shrine of a cross on a rock.

Simply interact with the shrine and you can then dig with your shovel/spade to earn the next treasure map for the quest and Brunswick's dagger and Brunswick's gauntlets (along with a few other goodies).

Step two: Wolf hunting spot

The 'Wolf hunting spot' is west of the Chapel in the Rocks. Heading north-east, you should spot a small sack on the floor behind two trees by a rock face.

Inside that sack is Brunswick's chainmail coif and Brunswick's plate leg armour along with a piece of Brunswick’s armour for your horse. You’ll also get the next treasure map!

Step three: Shrine on a rock

The shrine on a rock treasure can be found just above where it says 'Vidlak Pond' on your map.

Follow the path north out of Vidlak Pond and go up the hill. You’ll eventually spot a cross on top of a rock that you will need to clamber across a fallen log to access.

Open the chest at this shrine and you’ll get Brunswick's plate sleeves and a few more items. Onto the next treasure map.

Step four: Cross and skeleton

'Cross and skeleton' can be found to the north of Zhelejov.

You need to climb up into the mountains where you’ll find a skeleton, sack and cross at the foot of a big tree. Open up the sack to earn Brunswick's Brigandine and a couple of food items.

Step five: Treasure hunters' camp

Finally, you need to head to the 'Treasure hunters' camp'. This is to the west of Zhelejov.

In the camp, you’ll spot a stone cross on top of a pile of rocks. Interact with the Cairn to bag yourself Brunswick's bascinet and complete the Lion’s Crest DLC mission!

