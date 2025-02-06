If you do romance a character, you will receive the Time Well Spent buff which gives you a +1 boost to your Strength, Agility and Vitality that can come in handy.

We’ll be splitting the guide into two, looking at longer and short-term romances that take place across the game in chronological order.

In Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you can romance both men and women across the huge maps and below should be the majority if not all of them. We will update this guide if we come across any other character who can be romanced.

But before we get to it, be aware that there are major spoilers ahead and spare a thought for poor Theresa of Skalitz back home.

Longer term romances

There are at least four characters who you can romance over a longer period of time in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and we’ll go over each below.

Klara

During the quest Back in the Saddle, Henry and Hans Capon are sent to Nebakov fortress.

When you arrive, you can fight someone called Michael to preserve the honour of Hans. After the duel, you can talk to Klara who can heal your wounds.

During the conversation, she will ask you about your life. Tell her about knightly duties and when asked to help her pick herbs for potions, select the dialogue option “I can’t say no to a comely lady.”

Pick up the herbs and afterwards, Klara will lead you to an opening in the forest. There she will ask you to solve a riddle. Once she’s told you the riddle, select “I think she’s called Klara.”

After this, a cutscene will ensue.

Later on during the quest The Finger of God, Henry et al will be besieged within Nebakov Fortress.

Klara wants to heal the prisoners, but the guards won’t let her as they want her to tend to their own wounded first. Klara will ask you to help with the wounded men, Mark and Zwerk, who can be found at the lower part of the battlements.

To heal Mark, follow these steps:

Clean his wounds with Schnapps

Bandage him up

Give him a painkiller potion

To heal Zwerk, follow these steps:

Clean his wounds with Schnapps

Stitch his wounds up

Bandage his wounds

Rub chamomile brew on his ankle

Give him some wine

Go back to Klara and tell her you’re finished. Next, ask her if she’s finished working and then select “There must be someone you care about” and then finally you can either select speech skill check “No walk today” or "getting a drink."

Once you finish all the tasks for the day, you can go to bed in Klara’s cabin and she will join you.

Rosa Ruthard

Daughter of the Lord of Ruthard, players first meet Rosa when they arrive at Ruthard palace to try and secure an alliance.

Rosa is smart and you will gain a better reputation with her if you compliment her intelligence without it being in the context of her being a woman.

Without spoiling anything, Rosa knows of a way to get into Malesov Castle which the player needs to infiltrate.

As an aside, Rosa asks you to find a book for her. This can be found in Otto von Bergow’s wife’s room which is one floor from the top.

After the quest, make sure to read the book before talking to Rosa again as they will quiz you on it.

To increase your reputation with Rosa, you’ll want to have a high scholarship rating in order to deduce that she is the author of the book.

Later, Rosa will ask for your help to finish the book. To increase your reputation the most, say that the story should be about a woman and that she should have noble intentions.

Finally, Rosa will ask you to pose for a drawing.

Later on in the plot, many of the characters are at Robarsch. After coming under attack from Bergow’s forces, Henry and Rosa must sneak back into Ruthard Palace.

This is done by using underground passageways, along which there will be a deep puddle that you need to carry Rosa over. Don’t hesitate and select the option to carry her straight away.

Eventually, you will make your way back to Ruthard Palace. After clearing out some bandits who have moved in, you will be in Rosa’s bedroom.

Comfort Rosa by selecting the following options:

“ It will be alright. ”

” “ Allies are our most valuable asset ” – when Rosa asks about saving her father over the silver

” – when Rosa asks about saving her father over the silver “Maybe it won’t be necessary” – when Rosa says the two of them will have to part ways

Finally, there will be a timed section where you need to select Kiss Rosa and a cutscene will ensue.

Katherine

After finally uncovering their true identity, Katherine has a series of options during dialogue that you will want to select.

As a general rule of thumb, Katherine dislikes bravado and would rather you don’t take unnecessary risks. Anytime Katherine is worried about the rest of the crew or the situation at hand, don’t dismiss them and select options such as “It will be alright”.

They don’t mind Henry flirting with them though, assuming you pass skill checks.

After travelling to the Kuttenberg Region, you will be able to talk to them freely in Suchdol Fortress. You will be filthy though, so go to the baths to get cleaned up before talking to them.

When you return, select the dialogue option to share a bed with Katherine who will find it funny, but not distasteful.

After this, Katherine will travel ahead to Kuttenberg and work in a tavern undercover.

During her service, a sidequest, The Fifth Commandment, will become available. One of her co-workers has been murdered and she’s not sure if it’s because someone has discovered Katherine’s identity.

Follow the quest to its conclusion and you will eventually come up against the two perpetrators, Mandelina and her servant.

Katherine will want Mandelina dead there and then and if you want to be in better standing with Katherine, it’s better to kill Mandelina there and then rather than her going to trial.

Later, Katherine will go undercover in Sigismund’s army’s camp where she has another sidequest for Henry, The Stalker. A Cuman in the camp has been following her and has even stolen her shoe. Katherine wants you to figure out who it is

There are a few ways to figure out who it is.

If you found Mutt in Troskowitz, you can take Katherine’s other shoe to track down the scent where you will find it in a tent.

Otherwise, there is a Cuman who leans against a wagon just outside of the baths during the day called Chakan. You can follow him back to his tent and find the missing shoe.

It’s best to deal with the situation peacefully so as to not draw attention. Warn Chakan and inform Katherine of how you found out who it was.

Towards the end of the game, players will find themselves besieged in Suchdol Fortress for over a month. Katherine is extremely worried about the situation and how the men of the group are going to get everyone killed.

Again, understand Katherine’s point of view and select dialogue options that express concern too.

Eventually, Henry will have to sneak out of Suchdol and before you leave, Katherine will meet you on the ramparts.

If you have a good reputation with Katherine, an intimate cutscene will play.

Hans Capon

Henry and Hans’s bromance can blossom into a romance and you can do so by continuing to be his faithful servant.

Occasionally, there will be dialogue options that have a heart next to them. Select these if you want to romance Hans.

Eventually, at Suchdol fortress before you depart, there is the option to speak with Hans before you go and he will tell you a story about two knights.

Remark that the two knights sound like Henry and Hans and you will get the option to kiss him.

Margaret

In a mill to the southwest of Bylany in the Kuttenberg region, you can hear a woman screaming for help from inside a locked barn.

If you help her, she’ll run off before the miller returns with a guard as Margaret was stealing from him.

You can either pay the fine or talk your way out of it.

Afterwards, you can find her begging at the inn that is at the crossroads between Miskowitz, Pschitoky and Kuttenberg.

There, she will tell you why she had to rob the miller. Listen to what she has to say and don’t choose antagonistic responses.

Margaret will reveal that she stole the money for her friend, Anezkha, who used to work at the mill and has since gone missing since the miller got her pregnant and drove her away.

When trying to find Anezkha, she says she was attacked by bandits who stole the money and beat her up, leaving her without coin. A herbalist then supposedly took her in, patched her up and told her of a man, Latsek, who bought poison to kill his wife to marry a younger woman and get her dowry, and Margaret wants to use this knowledge to blackmail Latsek into paying a ransom.

If you offer to give her the money outright, you won’t be able to romance them and Margaret will leave.

For the plan to work, you need to bring Margaret a noblewoman’s dress and you need to don your best charisma buffing gear as well as find a sleeping potion.

With everything set in place, meet Margaret in Kuttenberg and head to the tavern Latsek is drinking at to speak with them.

When Latsek gets up to use the toilet, pour the sleeping potion into his drink.

Things won’t go to plan, however, and you will need to follow Latsek home with Margaret and blackmail him.

Finally, Margaret will thank you and offer to kiss you. If you accept, you will have the Time Well Spent Buff as well as a coin purse that is 250 Groschen lighter as Margaret will make off with some of your cash.

Short-term romances

There are a number of one-off romantic encounters that can take place throughout the game and below we’ll get into each.

Bathhouse maids

Across both maps, there are bathhouses which you can visit. There you can have your clothes laundered and your wounds healed, as well as pay for intimate services from the maids.

This will replenish your health, nourishment and tiredness.

Doubravka

After securing an invitation to the wedding at Semine with either Miller Krezyl or the Tachov blacksmith Radovan, the Wedding Crashers quest will commence, during which, you can speak to an older lady, Doubravka's Mother, who will ask you to dance with her daughter, Doubravka.

Approach Doubravka and ask her for a dance. Doubravka will be hesitant but you can select either:

" Don't worry about the people ."

." "You're not going to just sit in the corner!"

Doubravka is not a very good dancer and you will take damage as she steps on your toes.

Afterwards, lie about her being a good dancer and having good social skills, then, talk to her again and she’ll express an interest in you which you can reciprocate.

Widow Johanka of Zhernov

In the quest For Victory!, a feat will take place with a number of guests, one of whom is Widow Johanka of Zhernov who calls after you to chat with them.

Johanka wants to know about your story and you need to select the following options:

“ I’ll be glad to tell you what happened .” (Medium scholarship difficulty)

.” (Medium scholarship difficulty) Either “ It was a lovely day for bathing .”, “ Lord Hanush entrusted us with delivering a message .” or “ Margrave Jobst wants to end the war .”

.”, “ .” or “ .” “ They almost killed us. (Humorously) ”

” “The Bailiff was right to punish us.”

Next, Johanka will ask you to tell her friend who is outside. This is just a ploy to get away from the Scribe and Father Nicodemus though, as she wants to talk to you in private.

Select the dialogue option “I think I can convince you” with the love heart next to it.

This will skip time until the morning, however, so be sure to have completed any tasks during the banquet.

Black Bartoush

Also during For Victory!, Black Bartoush is leaning by the wall behind the table. One of the dialogue options makes Henry mention the pretty girls, but Black Bartoush indicates he’s not exactly interested in them.

In response, select “I reckon I know what you're getting at.” and then “Shall we spend the rest of the evening alone?” to romance them.

Lousy Mary

The unfortunately named Lousy Mary can be found in the Kuttenberg bathhouses as part of the quest Into the Underworld that sees you tracking down Goatskin, a man said to be spying for a rich lord.

You need to speak with them to try and find Goatskin and she’ll invite you for a drink and then for the sins of the flesh.

