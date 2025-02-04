Potions can be quite expensive too, so saving a few pennies is very welcome, especially early on in the game when you have barely two Groschen to rub together.

You can go on to sell them as well, which makes for a more peaceful living than robbing and looting. As you make them, your alchemy proficiency will increase, which can prove very useful in certain quests.

But with that all said and done, allow us to distil making potions so that you can concoct them for yourself! Check out the video above or the article below for all the key details.

How to make potions in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

An alchemy bench in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Warhorse Studios

Potions have recipes that need to be followed and require ingredients such as herbs. In an early quest, we need to make a chamomile decoction which requires chamomile and sage.

You can recognise sage by its purple flowers and chamomile by its white petals and gold centre. Both flowers can be found in sunny pastures such as the meadow behind Bozhena's home.

To gather herbs, you need to pick them by walking up to them and pressing the action button.

To start making potions, you need to use an alchemy bench.

The recipe book in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 showing Warhorse Studios

Once started, you will have a recipe book that contains all the potions you know, how to make them and what ingredients they are.

You will need to use the correct body which is indicated in the recipe and by the triangular symbol on the top of the right page.

There are four bodies you can use: water, wine, oil and spirits. In the case of this early quest, you need wine.

For chamomile decoction, you need to pour the wine, add a handful of chamomile, boil for one turn and then add ground sage before pouring it off into a phial.

There are many potions to make and you can check which ones you know in the crafting index. You can also see a list of all herbs and where to find them.

Every potion will have a different recipe. Some potions require distillation too, which is an additional step, before pouring it into a phial.

Pouring wine into a cauldron in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Warhorse Studios

If you don't want to make them, you can also buy them from apothecaries. Apothecaries sell ingredients, but these are typically dry and won't work as well.

If you want to know how to make a potion, you can also buy recipes from apothecaries, which can be used for yourself or sold.

To learn a recipe, simply learn it by selecting it in your inventory and reading it.

Many apothecaries and alchemy benches will have a herb garden nearby, but otherwise, you can visit herbalists or go pick them yourself.

With all the ingredients to hand, head to the alchemy bench and get set up. If a recipe has multiple steps, it's wise to get everything prepared first, such as grinding any herbs.

Depending on how accurate you were with measurements and timings, you can end up with weak, normal or strong potions - or no potion at all!

