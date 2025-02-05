It's filled to the brim with quests, activities and cosy nooks to make potions in if you want a break from your knightly duties.

Much like many other aspects of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the map itself is very realistic, but takes some liberties as the game isn't being strict with history.

And now that the game is out, we can dive in and compare screenshots to that original title to see just how much more digital real estate there is! Pray for your loading times as these map images are pretty big.

How big is the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 map?

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is split up into two maps; the rural Troskowitz region and the more built-up Kuttenberg region.

These add up to be over twice as large as the map in the original game, according to the developers.

Troskowitz

The Troskowitz region of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Warhorse Studios, Radio Times

In Troskowitz - the first region - everything revolves around Trosky Castle.

There are a few small villages, with these being Troskowitz, Semine, Tachov and Zhelejov. Beyond this are lush forests, the striking Appolonia cliffs, lakes and more.

Compared to the original game, which had a map size of 16 km2, the Troskowitz region appears to be a bit smaller, featuring less dense settlements.

The scale of the map is more true to life than the Kuttenberg region, as we'll get onto.

Kuttenberg

The Kuttenberg region of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Warhorse Studios, Radio Times

Kuttenberg, on the other hand, has many settlements outside of the main city, with many of these being much larger than any of the villages in Troskowitz.

The countryside is more developed too, with fewer forested areas and lakes.

With mining being the main source of income in the region, you can come across many mines. Some of these are still in use, while others are abandoned.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The city of Kuttenberg is a large, bustling medieval settlement. There are numerous taverns, shops and more with a series of tunnels running beneath them.

The developers say that Kuttenberg is "some 10 times larger than the most directly comparable region of the first game, Rattay".

While the depiction of the era is faithful, the size of the Kuttenberg map has been condensed compared to real life. The distance between Suchdol and Kuttenberg (known today as Kutná Hora) is around 7 km.

The Rattay region in Kingdom Come: Deliverance. Warhorse Studios, Radio Times

The Kuttenberg region as a whole is far larger than Troskowitz or the map from the first game, which can be viewed just above.

So, there you have it. In short, the KCD2 map is pretty gosh-darn big, as you can see!

Still here? Fair enough. If you like, you can check out our KCD2 review below.

Read more on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.