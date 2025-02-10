Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 lockpicking explained – How to pick locks and level up lockpicking in KCD2
You've got some locks to pick.
Lockpicking in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a tricky skill to master thanks to its difficult minigame and seeming lack of 'very easy' and 'easy' chests to unlock. Fortunately, we know a few tips and tricks to help you pick locks in KCD2.
If you’re after some extra goodies in KCD2 and can’t afford them, you can always borrow (see: steal) items from NPCs by picking locked chests and doors.
Stealing items and lockpicking is not a risk-free activity. It’s very easy to be caught stealing in KCD2 and you don’t want to increase your wanted level unnecessarily.
With that in mind, keep reading to find out how to pick locks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and how to level up your lockpicking skill in KCD2.
How to pick locks in KCD2
To pick locks in KCD2 you need a lockpick. Once you have a lockpick you can attempt to pick the lock of a locked chest or door, which opens up the lockpicking minigame. You can only pick ‘very easy’ and ‘easy’ locks at the start of the game.
You can purchase lockpicks from merchants, including in Troskowitz.
Now you have some lockpicks, you need to know how to complete the lockpicking minigame.
How to complete the lockpicking minigame in KCD2
To complete the lockpicking minigame in KCD2, you need to move the cursor until it glows yellow and then rotate the lock – and the cursor (keeping it glowing yellow) – at the same time.
It’s a tricky skill to master and it’s worth checking out Kibbles Gaming's helpful YouTube video on how to pick locks in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to see the minigame in motion:
How to level up lockpicking in KCD2
To level up lockpicking in KCD2, you need to pick as many locks as you can find to increase your Thievery level and unlock new perks. Finding ‘easy and ‘very easy’ locks to pick can prove difficult, but there is a known method to quickly rank up your Thievery level.
Fortunately, there is an early lockpicking XP farm. During the main ‘Wedding Crashers’ story questline, you’ll speak with Miller Kreyzl. He will teach you how to lockpick (and a few other nefarious actions).
In Miller Kreyzl’s mill, there is a locked chest that you can practice lockpicking on. You can keep lockpicking this box as it locks itself again after you open it and rewards you with lockpicks (after some time) as well as ThieveryXP.
You can keep picking this practice lock to level your Thievery and Stealth skills up until you reach level 9 and 6, respectively.
Now you’ve got the hang of the ‘very easy’ and ‘easy’ locks and levelled up your Thievery level, spend Perkpoints on Thievery skills such as ‘Nimble Fingers’, ‘Silent Fiddler’ and so on to improve your lockpicking skills.
