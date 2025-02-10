Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 console commands – All KCD2 cheat codes and how to use them
Remember to save the game before you use any cheat codes.
It isn’t an easy game, especially as you’re just starting your adventure, so you’ll be pleased to learn that you can activate some Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 console commands to make things easier for you.
Whether you’re looking to unlock a particular item – including the pre-order exclusive Lion’s Crest armour and weapon set – or want to be able to kill enemies in one hit, or you want to quickly add a set amount of money into your coffers, you can do all that with KCD2 cheats.
Before you get too excited, it’s worth remembering that the KCD2 console commands cheats can be used in the PC version of the game only.
No cheating if you’re playing on Xbox or PlayStation.
Keep reading to find out how to use console commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and for the full list of KCD2 cheat codes.
How to use console commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
To use console commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you need to enable developer mode.
To enable developer mode in KCD2, follow these steps:
- Right-click on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in your Steam library
- Choose ‘Properties’
- Select ‘Launch Options’
- Type in and insert -devmode
- Launch the game and press the tilde (~) key
Once you have followed the steps above, you can enter console commands to activate cheats in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 cheats.
You can enter ?_ to bring up the full list of console commands in-game, and we’ve outlined them all below for you, along with what each one does.
Full list of console commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Here is the full list of KCD2 console commands (they are case-sensitive, so enter them as they appear on this page to activate them):
- cheat_set_wanted_level=0 | Removes your wanted level
- cl_fov | Change the field-of-view
- goto (coordinates) | Teleport to the location you enter in the brackets as coordinates
- we_sys_NoSavePotion = 1 | You can save the game without using a Saviour Schnapp
- Wh_cheat_money | Add the number of groschen you wish to be added to your in-game wallet
- wh_horse_JumpGravityMult = -0.1 to -1 | Lowers the gravity of your horse
- wh_horse_JumpHeight = 1 to 200 | Increases jump height of your horse (standard value is 1, can increase up to 200)
- wh_horse_StealCurrentHorse | Steal the horse you’re currently sitting on
- wh_pl_LockPickingDOF = 50 | Increases the time it takes before a lockpick breaks
- wh_pl_LockPickingShakeOverride = 0 | Disables screen-shake while lockpicking
- wh_pl_ShowFireCursor 1 | Keeps your aiming reticle up
- wh_rpg_getLocation | Shows you the coordinates of your current location
- wh_rpg_OneShotKill = 1 | One shot kill everyone
- wh_rpg_UnlockAllAchievements | Unlock every achievement
- wh_ui_showHUD = 0 | Disables the HUD (enter 1 to bring it back)
How to get items with cheat codes in KCD2
To add items with console commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you need to enter the code: wh_cheat_additem and then add the item ID and the quantity you want in your inventory.
For example, if you want a lock pick, you’ll enter the following: wh_cheat_additem 8d76f58e-a521-4205-a7e8-9ac077eee5f0.
Here is the list of KCD2 item IDs that are worth knowing:
- Armourer’s kit: 167eb312-0e9d-4c2f-8ce3-56c32f5a84cb
- Bandage: 9fa3000e-3807-48a8-bed8-81427f0bda55
- Belladonna: a314b580-bc97-4802-ae1f-8f4803e34503
- Blacksmith’s kit: C707733a-c0a7-4f02-b684-9392b0b15b83
- Bread: 86e4ff24-88db-4024-abe6-46545fa0fbd1
- Brunswick’s bascinet: 157697b8-f618-4856-aea2-3b3cba06c1d6
- Brunswick’s brigandine: 8f0afc06-e359-4371-b1ce-a312f5d4aa64
- Brunswick’s caparison: d4fb7944-20da-47b1-bf93-03bc58176793
- Brunswick’s chainmail coif: 25054826-ae61-4599-a070-c8ea6248e616
- Brunswick’s gauntlets: c052fb20-9f20-4ebd-8b7f-8ff937ee11b0
- Brunswick’s plate leg armour: 96981577-61e6-4e10-bb01-c3cb879aa920
- Brunswick’s plate sleeves: 448e8c3b-a420-41ff-af0f-b98d48784ea8
- Brunswick’s poleaxe: aa11269e-ee54-46e0-b7c7-1efc50d7bcb8
- Cobbler’s kit: 238538b5-cd3e-460e-8e85-52c820edb716
- Cooked chicken: 4eed0a2b-1233-40b4-88f5-7f67de916b58
- Henry’s sword reforged: 62096670-22ca-473c-adc3-bc63a9369550
- Invincibility potion: 27144e47-00aa-468e-a81b-49cb3b248b07
- Lockpick: 8d76f58e-a521-4205-a7e8-9ac077eee5f0
- Marigold decoction: b38c34b7-6016-4f64-9ba2-65e1ce31d4a1
- Nettle: 5e9b4fa1-aafa-4352-b5d6-58df2c263caa
- Saviour Schnapps: 928463d9-e21a-4f7c-b5d3-8378ed375cd1
- Smoked sausage: 29a4f58e-6e00-4f9c-9273-1a76e0eccff0
- Tailor’s kit: 9f7a0c0a-6458-4622-9cc5-2f4dd4898b50
