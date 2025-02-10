Before you get too excited, it’s worth remembering that the KCD2 console commands cheats can be used in the PC version of the game only.

No cheating if you’re playing on Xbox or PlayStation.

Keep reading to find out how to use console commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and for the full list of KCD2 cheat codes.

How to use console commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

To use console commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you need to enable developer mode.

To enable developer mode in KCD2, follow these steps:

Right-click on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 in your Steam library

Choose ‘Properties’

Select ‘Launch Options’

Type in and insert -devmode

Launch the game and press the tilde (~) key

Once you have followed the steps above, you can enter console commands to activate cheats in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 cheats.

You can enter ?_ to bring up the full list of console commands in-game, and we’ve outlined them all below for you, along with what each one does.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Full list of console commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Here is the full list of KCD2 console commands (they are case-sensitive, so enter them as they appear on this page to activate them):

cheat_set_wanted_level=0 | Removes your wanted level

| Removes your wanted level cl_fov | Change the field-of-view

| Change the field-of-view goto (coordinates) | Teleport to the location you enter in the brackets as coordinates

| Teleport to the location you enter in the brackets as coordinates we_sys_NoSavePotion = 1 | You can save the game without using a Saviour Schnapp

| You can save the game without using a Saviour Schnapp Wh_cheat_money | Add the number of groschen you wish to be added to your in-game wallet

| Add the number of groschen you wish to be added to your in-game wallet wh_horse_JumpGravityMult = -0.1 to -1 | Lowers the gravity of your horse

| Lowers the gravity of your horse wh_horse_JumpHeight = 1 to 200 | Increases jump height of your horse (standard value is 1, can increase up to 200)

| Increases jump height of your horse (standard value is 1, can increase up to 200) wh_horse_StealCurrentHorse | Steal the horse you’re currently sitting on

| Steal the horse you’re currently sitting on wh_pl_LockPickingDOF = 50 | Increases the time it takes before a lockpick breaks

| Increases the time it takes before a lockpick breaks wh_pl_LockPickingShakeOverride = 0 | Disables screen-shake while lockpicking

| Disables screen-shake while lockpicking wh_pl_ShowFireCursor 1 | Keeps your aiming reticle up

| Keeps your aiming reticle up wh_rpg_getLocation | Shows you the coordinates of your current location

| Shows you the coordinates of your current location wh_rpg_OneShotKill = 1 | One shot kill everyone

| One shot kill everyone wh_rpg_UnlockAllAchievements | Unlock every achievement

| Unlock every achievement wh_ui_showHUD = 0 | Disables the HUD (enter 1 to bring it back)

How to get items with cheat codes in KCD2

To add items with console commands in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, you need to enter the code: wh_cheat_additem and then add the item ID and the quantity you want in your inventory.

For example, if you want a lock pick, you’ll enter the following: wh_cheat_additem 8d76f58e-a521-4205-a7e8-9ac077eee5f0.

Here is the list of KCD2 item IDs that are worth knowing:

Armourer’s kit: 167eb312-0e9d-4c2f-8ce3-56c32f5a84cb

Bandage: 9fa3000e-3807-48a8-bed8-81427f0bda55

Belladonna: a314b580-bc97-4802-ae1f-8f4803e34503

Blacksmith’s kit: C707733a-c0a7-4f02-b684-9392b0b15b83

Bread: 86e4ff24-88db-4024-abe6-46545fa0fbd1

Brunswick’s bascinet: 157697b8-f618-4856-aea2-3b3cba06c1d6

Brunswick’s brigandine: 8f0afc06-e359-4371-b1ce-a312f5d4aa64

Brunswick’s caparison: d4fb7944-20da-47b1-bf93-03bc58176793

Brunswick’s chainmail coif: 25054826-ae61-4599-a070-c8ea6248e616

Brunswick’s gauntlets: c052fb20-9f20-4ebd-8b7f-8ff937ee11b0

Brunswick’s plate leg armour: 96981577-61e6-4e10-bb01-c3cb879aa920

Brunswick’s plate sleeves: 448e8c3b-a420-41ff-af0f-b98d48784ea8

Brunswick’s poleaxe: aa11269e-ee54-46e0-b7c7-1efc50d7bcb8

Cobbler’s kit: 238538b5-cd3e-460e-8e85-52c820edb716

Cooked chicken: 4eed0a2b-1233-40b4-88f5-7f67de916b58

Henry’s sword reforged: 62096670-22ca-473c-adc3-bc63a9369550

Invincibility potion: 27144e47-00aa-468e-a81b-49cb3b248b07

Lockpick: 8d76f58e-a521-4205-a7e8-9ac077eee5f0

Marigold decoction: b38c34b7-6016-4f64-9ba2-65e1ce31d4a1

Nettle: 5e9b4fa1-aafa-4352-b5d6-58df2c263caa

Saviour Schnapps: 928463d9-e21a-4f7c-b5d3-8378ed375cd1

Smoked sausage: 29a4f58e-6e00-4f9c-9273-1a76e0eccff0

Tailor’s kit: 9f7a0c0a-6458-4622-9cc5-2f4dd4898b50

Read more on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2:

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.