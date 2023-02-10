No pressure then for the widely anticipated Hogwarts Legacy game, which itself has a brand new soundtrack to complete the magical atmosphere as you explore the many corridors and secrets of Hogwarts.

Considering it featured the work of legendary composer John Williams, it's no surprise that the Harry Potter films are known for having some of the most iconic soundtracks in history.

Better yet, the soundtrack is available right now - so if you've found yourself distracted by the songs when you should have been paying attention in Potions class, you can find that particular earworm and add some magical music to your own home.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy soundtrack.

Who composed the Hogwarts Legacy soundtrack?

Chuck E Myers was the lead composer of the Hogwarts Legacy soundtrack, with composers Peter Murray and J Scott Rakozy also working on the music for the highly-anticipated game.

Myers is a long-time collaborator with developer Avalanche Software, having previously composed music for toys-to-life sandbox Disney Infinity and Pixar adaptations Cars 3: Driven to Win and Toy Story 3: The Video Game.

Murray has previously composed for romcoms Quest for Love and Beauty and the Billionaire, while Rakozy has worked in the sound department for acclaimed horror Hereditary.

You can see them in the Making the Music for Hogwarts Legacy video below, in which they discuss bringing back heroic fanfares to video games and the influence of John Williams:

Can you buy the Hogwarts Legacy soundtrack?

Yes, you can buy the Hogwarts Legacy Soundtrack as an MP3 download on Amazon.

However, there is no news on a physical release just yet. Fans will have to make do with streaming or a digital purchase unless a CD is conjured up.

Hogwarts Legacy soundtrack: All songs confirmed

We now have a track listing of the songs featured in Hogwarts Legacy, including the main theme Overture to the Unwritten. All the songs on the Hogwarts Legacy soundtrack are:

Overture to the Unwritten The House Cup Fig's Search A Proper Hogwarts Welcome Potting Mandrakes Seeking the Keepers Ranrok's Rage A Lost Friend Everybody Grab a Broom All Roads Lead to Hogsmeade Anticipating Rookwood Miriam's Memory Grasslands Vivarium A Fitting New Home Isidora's Pain See You After Class Hog's Head Jig Guardians Awaken Accio! Legacy of Magic Ruins of a Noted Seer A Portrait of Love The Greenhouse Ollivander's Wand Shop Coastal Vivarium The Four Houses You've Made Your Choice Soaring over Hogwarts Haven The Halls of Hogwarts The Room of Requirement Niamh's Lullaby Trespassers Tribute

How to listen to Hogwarts Legacy soundtrack

The entire soundtrack is available to stream now. You can see the official album on Spotify below:

