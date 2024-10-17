Anthony Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate and Alan Tudyk provide voice work for the film.

The trailer gives us glimpses of the film's world, as well as some of the action we can expect and the tone, while it is soundtracked to Oasis's Champagne Supernova.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

The Electric State is set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s, with Brown playing Michelle, an orphaned teenager living in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots are exiled, having tried and failed to rise up against humans.

The synopsis for the film says: "Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she’s visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher - Michelle’s genius younger brother whom she thought was dead.

"Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American south-west with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Pratt), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (Mackie).

"As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colourful group of new animatronic allies - and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher’s disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected."

The Electric State is expected to be the Russo Brothers' last directorial film release before they start work on Avengers: Doomsday, which will see them reunite with Robert Downey Jr, who is now playing Doctor Doom.

The Electric State will stream on Netflix from 14th March 2025 – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

