“It's like being at an amusement park," said Dafoe, who plays deceased actor Wolf Jackson in the film.

"Because there's so many little jokes and different pleasures, and you go through... like... talk about the office [his character's office in the film]. I don't participate in this, this has been created for me, and I go and there's so much information there."

He continued: "There's so much interplay, there's so much good... It tells you what to do. That really strikes me, that it's a complete world, and then you fold into it. And that's always a pleasure as an actor.”

"For me too," added Bellucci, who plays Beetlejuice's soul-sucking ex-wife Delores. "I mean, it was so helpful to be in these beautiful sets, to wear those amazing costumes. And also my makeup. I had three hours of makeup every day!"

She added that as well as the "practical part", she was keen to really dig deep into her character's emotional arc.

"You have to get into the emotion of the feelings of this character," she explained. "So I thought 'she's like all of us.' You know, she has emotional scars. We all have emotional scars. It's just the difference is that she has real scars!

"And I played with all those little things. And she came out as evil, so f***ing evil. And, you know, I had so much fun!”

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is released in UK cinemas on Friday 6th September.

