As for straight-up horror fare, there are a few options to keep you busy with sequel Smile 2 and new Stephen King adaptation Salem's Lot the two most prominent examples.

Meanwhile Sebastian, Stan fans (Sebastian's Stans?) have a lot to celebrate this month, with the Bucky Barnes star turning in acclaimed performances in two very different films, one of which sees him transform into a younger Donald Trump...

Plus there's Alice Lowe's first film in eight years, a gorgeous new animation and the first English-language film from a master Spanish director.

To help you pick out the highlights, we've put together a selection of some of the best films to watch this month – check out the video above or read on for our choices.

Joker Folie à Deux

Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck and Lady Gaga as Lee Quinzel in Joker: Folie à Deux Niko Tavernise and DC Comics

Release date: Friday 4th October in cinemas

Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck in Todd Phillips's hotly-anticipated sequel – and this time he's joined by Lady Gaga as his love interest and iconic DC Comics character Harley Queen for a musical take on Gotham City.

The film follows the pair after they meet and instantly fall in love while incarcerated at Arkham Asylum, while Arthur's defence lawyer pleads his innocence on the basis of a multiple personality disorder.

A Different Man

Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve and Adam Pearson in A Different Man

Release date: Friday 4th October in cinemas

Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson are superb in this intriguing psychological thriller from writer/director Aaron Schimberg, which focuses on Edward (Stan), an aspiring actor with neurofibromatosis who agrees to an experimental medical procedure which changes his appearance radically.

However, despite initially seeming pleased by the results, Edward soon begins a downward spiral – especially when he encounters Oswald (Pearson), another man with neurofibromatosis who appears very comfortable in his skin.

Salem's Lot

Salem's Lot WB

Release date: Friday 11th October in cinemas

This new – and much delayed – film adaptation of Stephen King's iconic vampire novel boasts an impressive ensemble cast including the likes of Lewis Pullman, Bill Camp and Alfre Woodard.

As with the book and the previous Tobe Hooper adaptation, it follows a writer who returns to his childhood home looking for inspiration, only to find that his hometown is now home to a bloodthirsty vampire who is slowly taking over.

Timestalker

Timestalker Vertigo Releasing

Release date: Friday 11th October in cinemas

Alice Lowe's first film as a writer-director since Prevenge eight years ago is a time-bending sci-fi romcom about a woman named Agnes who keeps falling in love with the wrong man after being reincarnated in various centuries.

Lowe herself stars as Agnes whle the supporting cast features a host of recognisable British actors including the likes of Jacob Anderson, Nick Frost, Tanya Reynolds and Aneurin Barnard.

Smile 2

Naomi Scott in Smile 2 Paramount Pictures

Release date: Friday 18th October in cinemas

The sequel to the hit 2022 horror Smile shifts its focus to a new character: a pop sensation named Skye Riley who becomes the latest victim of the unforgiving curse just as she's embarking on a major world tour and is forced to confront her dark past as a result.

Parker Finn once again writes and directs, with Anatomy of a Scandal star Naomi Scott leading the cast this time around and Rosemarie DeWitt and Lukas Gage among the other new faces joining her in the ensemble.

The Apprentice

The Apprentice StudioCanal

Release date: Friday 18th October in cinemas

The second Sebastian Stan film in the list this month sees the Bucky Barnes star take on a very different role: Donald Trump. The biographical film focuses on his dealings with notorious prosecutor Roy Cohn – played by Jeremy Strong – in the '70s and '80s as he transforms into the man we know today,

The film is directed by Ali Abassi and also stars Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm breakout star Maria Bakalova as Ivanna Trump, whose marriage and divorce with Trump is one of many incidents featured.

The Wild Robot

The Wild Robot Universal

Release date: Friday 18th October in cinemas

This animated film is based on a beloved children's book and follows a shipwrecked robot who must adjust to its new surroundings in the wilderness – where it soon builds relationships with a wide range of woodland creatures.

To say that the voice cast is star-studded would be an understatement with Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O'Hara and Matt Berry among those who can heard in the film.

The Room Next Door

The Room Next Door WB

Release date: Friday 25th October in cinemas

Legendary Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar make his English-language feature debut with this drana focusing on a dying war correspondent who reconnects with an old friend after losing touch for many years.

Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore are the two leads of the film – which won the top prize at the Venice Film Festival – while the supporting cast includes John Turturro and Alessandro Nivola.

Venom: The Last Dance

Venom: The Last Dance Sony

Release date: Friday 25th October in cinemas

Tom Hardy returns for the third – and apparently final – time as Eddie Brock, the host of the titular alien in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Exact plot details are still under wraps but we do know that the film will follow him as he goes on the run and that the supporting cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans and Stephen Graham.

