The first film ended with protagonist Rose falling victim to the curse and burning herself alive, apparently passing it on to her ex-boyfriend Joel, played by Kyle Gallner.

This second instalment follows new character Skye Riley, a pop star who, in the trailer, we see coming under the curse herself.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

The official synopsis for the film says: "About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley (Naomi Scott) begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events.

"Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control."

As well as Scott, the cast of the film also includes Rosemarie DeWitt, Lukas Gage, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Peter Jacobson, Ray Nicholson, Dylan Gelula and Raúl Castillo.

While the new film tells a distinct story from the first, it is set in the same world and continuity, with Gallner returning as Joel.

Gage recently spoke about filming the movie, saying on SiriusXM that he was "genuinely afraid" while on the set.

"It's so terrifying," he said. "It was the first time I've ever been on a set where I was genuinely afraid, and I actually got sick to my stomach in one take. I didn't think I would. I just, it was so gory and so disgusting... I vomited off-camera."

He continued: "It's legitimately that scary. I'm not even just lying. I've never been on something that truly terrified me. The crew is terrified filming because, I don't know, (writer/director) Parker Finn knows that genre so well."

Smile 2 will be released in cinemas on 18th October 2024. Smile is now streaming on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Smile 2 will be released in cinemas on 18th October 2024. Smile is now streaming on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.