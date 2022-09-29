The film is adapted from Finn's own short film Laura Hasn't Slept, and follows Rose, a psychiatric doctor whose life becomes a waking nightmare after she witnesses a traumatic incident that puts her own life in danger.

As we head into October and the Halloween season, we can expect to see more and more new horror flicks hitting the big screen – and one of the first to arrive is Smile , the feature debut of director Parker Finn.

It all leads to a frightening ending that sees Rose forced to confront her own past – with many jump scares along the way.

Read on to have the Smile ending explained – and be warned, full spoilers follow.

Smile ending explained

When she witnesses a patient kill herself right in front of her eyes – complete with a deeply creepy smile – Rose (Sosie Bacon) begins to find that the terror the patient had previously described has now been passed on to her.

Noting that the patient had previously witnessed a similar suicide, she realises that unless she acts quickly, she is bound to meet the same grisly fate – and so embarks on an investigation to find the original source of the deeply uneasy feeling that has come over her.

As she investigates, she seeks the help of former boyfriend Joel (Kyle Gallner), a policeman who is initially reluctant to help, and the pair discover that there is a chain of suicides that can be traced back quite far.

Only one person appears to have avoided killing themselves after being caught up in the chain: a man named Robert Talley, who is now imprisoned after he killed his business partner.

A visit to Talley confirms Rose and Joel's suspicion that he was able to get rid of the curse by committing a murder in front of a witness – with the curse then passing on to the witness instead.

Such is the desperation that Rose is now feeling, it briefly crosses her mind that she could kill one of her patients as a way of passing on the curse – and indeed she even hallucinates about doing exactly that.

Instead, though, she opts to take a different route and drives out to the abandoned family home where her mother had killed herself many years ago: if there is no witness to her suicide, Rose realises, then the curse will not be able to pass on to someone else.

While she's there, the curse takes the shape of a monster resembling her mother and tries to get her to leave, but Rose appears defiant and tells it she has nothing to fear – it only exists in her mind. She appears to set it on fire and drives away back to Joel.

Only, it turns out this didn't happen at all – Rose was simply imagining it and is actually still stuck in the house, where the monster is very much alive.

Meanwhile, Joel has discovered Rose's whereabouts by tracking her phone and arrives on the scene just in time for the monster to get the better of Rose once and for all.

As Joel walks in, Rose is wearing that familiar creepy smile and has covered herself in gasoline – about to light a match.

Alas, it seems the curse has found a way to keep itself going, with Joel now presumably set to be its next victim.

Smile is currently playing in UK cinemas.

