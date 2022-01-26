West Side Story ’s Rachel Zegler is set to star as the princess in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, alongside Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot in the role of her stepmother, the Evil Queen.

Following hot on the heels of Disney’s live-action adaptations Cinderella , Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and Lion King , a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is coming to our screens very soon.

The remake has been shrouded in controversy after actor Peter Dinklage said the remake of the 1937 animated film, based on the story from the Brothers Grimm, was “backward”.

Disney has since clarified that it is "taking a different approach" for the new adaptation that will “avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film".

Speaking on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Dinklage had previously said: "There's a lot of hypocrisy going on. I was a little taken aback by [the fact] they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White.

“You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.”

Marc Webb is set to direct the remake of Disney's very first animated film, with Marc Platt producing and Dear Evan Hansen's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul writing new songs for upcoming movie.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Snow White live-action film.

Is there a release date for the Snow White live action movie?

There's no release date yet, just the casting announcements and a few details about the direction the film will take.

We'll update you as news emerges.

Snow White cast: Who stars in it?

Rachel Zegler as María in West Side Story

Deadline has confirmed Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow White. Zegler stars in Steven Spielberg's new West Side Story remake, but is a new face on the Hollywood scene. The 20-year-old impressed so much in the yet-unreleased West Side Story, Disney snapped her up to play the "fairest of them all".

Zegler beat more than 30,000 actresses for the role of Maria when she was just 17 and replied to a casting call she saw on Twitter. She also starred in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Zegler is the first Colombian-Polish actress to play a Disney Princess and joins an illustrious alumni of actresses who have tackled the Snow White role including Lily Collins in Mirror, Mirror, Sarah Patterson in Snow White, and Ginnifer Goodwin in Once Upon a Time. Zegeler shared her excitement on Twitter following the announcement.

Disney now has its Evil Queen as well, with Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot set to play the villain in the upcoming live-action remake.

According to Deadline, the Red Notice star is in "final negotiations" to play the queen opposite Rachel Zegler's Snow White.

Aside from the main roles, other cast members including who's playing the seven dwarfs are yet to be announced.

What songs will Snow White have?

Deadine has also said, as with the other live action remakes, that the story will be a little different to the animated original and it will also include new songs written by La La Land's Benji Pasek and Justin Paul.

The script will be written by Erin Cressida Wilson, who wrote Girl on the Train, and Marc Platt is producer.

Marc Webb will direct – you may know him from 2012'S The Amazing Spider-Man. Webb told Deadline: "Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale."

Snow White plot: What will change?

Walt Disney's original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale and was the very first animation released by the studio.

Deadline has reported that insiders claim the remake will "expand" the story and music. We take that to mean something along the lines of Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin – the former saw Belle take more of a lead role and adding a feminist message, whereas the latter saw Princess Jasmine push back against her father herself and had her sing her own 'Speechless' song to capture the feeling of being treated differently as a woman.

Snow White often comes under fire when people discuss consent - she's kissed while asleep by a prince - so we anticipate some changes around that. We'll have to wait and see what that looks like!

Disney's remake has already come under fire from actor Peter Dinklage for the fact it follows a "backwards" story about seven dwarfs.

Talking about Disney's attention to racial diversity in its casting, Dinklage – who has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia – said on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast: "You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f**king backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together – what the f**k are you doing, man?

"Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.

“They were so proud of that, and all love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing but I’m just like, ‘What are you doing?’”

Responding to Dinklage's criticism, Disney clarified in a statement: “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.

"We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

Has filming started on Snow White?

Not yet, but production is on track to start later this year.

There are a few more upcoming Disney live action remakes in the works too, from a Tinkerbell origin story to The Sword in the Stone.

