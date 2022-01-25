The live-action musical is set to star West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler as the princess, alongside Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot in the role of her step-mother, the Evil Queen.

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage has criticised Disney’s upcoming Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs remake , calling it a “f**king backwards story”.

However, Dinklage accused the studio of “hypocrisy” for its pride in casting a Latina Show White while also perpetuating damaging stereotypes elsewhere.

"There's a lot of hypocrisy going on," Dinklage told the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. “I was a little taken aback by [the fact] they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White.

“You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.”

Dinklage added that Disney – which has yet to announce its plans for the dwarfs in the upcoming remake, including casting details – should have reevaluated making a "story about seven dwarfs living in a cage together".

The actor, who has a form of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, said: “You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f**king backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together – what the f**k are you doing man?

"Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox? I guess I’m not loud enough.

“They were so proud of that, and all love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing but I’m just like, ‘What are you doing?’”

Rachel Zegler as María in West Side Story

RadioTimes.com has reached out for comment from Disney.

Dinklage went on to say that there could still be a way into the Snow White story, adding: "I think also, if you tell the story of Snow White with the most f**ked up cool, progressive spin on it? Let's do it. All in. But I just don't know."

Directed by The Amazing Spider-Man’s Marc Webb, the movie is set to be an adaptation of the 1937 Disney animated classic, which was in turn based on the 1812 German fairytale by the Brothers Grimm.

Andrew Burnap is due to play the male lead role in the new film.