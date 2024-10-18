But throughout the film, a number of Alcala's crimes and his victims are depicted, something Kendrick worked hard on when it came to directing.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Kendrick praised those who worked alongside her in the movie.

"I think it's a credit to the actresses in the film, that in spite of the viewer knowing the danger that they're in, they completely invest in the characters each time," she said.

With the film now on Netflix, read on for the full true story of Woman of the Hour.

Who is Sheryl Bradshaw and where is she now?

As depicted in the film, Sheryl Bradshaw was an aspiring actress whose agent put her forward to appear on The Dating Game to get her foot in the door.

After appearing on The Dating Game, Sheryl Bradshaw (Cheryl Bradshaw in real life) left California "to live a private life and raise a family", according to Netflix.

Not much is known about her whereabouts now.

Did Rodney Alcala really appear on The Dating Game?

(L-R) Matt Visser as Josh, Jedidiah Goodacre as Arnie and Daniel Zovatto as Rodney in Woman of the Hour. Leah Gallo/Netflix

Yes. In 1978, Rodney Alcala appeared on an episode of The Dating Game, which eventually saw him dubbed as the "Dating Game Killer".

Alcala was introduced to the audience and Sheryl as a "successful photographer who got his start when his father found him in the darkroom at the age of 13, fully developed", which is changed in the movie.

By the end of the episode, Alcala had won a date with Sheryl, but she felt uncomfortable and told contestant coordinator Ellen Metzger the next day she did not want to go out with him.

Metzger explained the moment to ABC: "She said, 'Ellen, I can't go out with this guy. There's weird vibes that are coming off of him. He's very strange. I'm not comfortable. Is that going to be a problem?' And, of course, I said, 'No.'"

How did the police catch Rodney Alcala?

Rodney Alcala. Michael Goulding/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

At the end of Woman of the Hour, Netflix explains that, in 1979, "a teenage runaway escaped Rodney Alcala by asking him to keep the encounter a secret".

While awaiting trial, he was released on bail and went on to murder a 21-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl. He was arrested again, and it was from then the police uncovered his crimes.

"For over a decade, Alcala had been reported to law enforcement by survivors and other private citizens without consequence," it continues.

"He was eventually convicted of the murders of seven women and girls.

"After 31 years in prison, Alcala had a final chance for acquittal. The runaway, now a grown woman, appeared in court to testify against him.

"According to the prosecutor, 'She showed up and put the nail in Rodney's coffin.'"

Where is Rodney Alcala now?

Rodney Alcala. Michael Goulding/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

In July 2021, Rodney Alcala died of natural causes while on death row.

In 1980, Alcala was sentenced to death for the kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe. Four years later, the judgement was reversed and he was granted a new trial.

In 1986, Alcala was sentenced to death for a second time for Samsoe's murder, but in 2003 this was overturned and he was given another new trial.

Later, his DNA matched those found in other murders and Alcala was indicted for the murders of four other women.

In 2010, Alcala was convicted of five counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced for the murder of Samsoe and four other women.

Two years later, Alcala was extradited to New York after facing charges for the murder of two women, in which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years to life.

In 2016, he was charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman who had disappeared in 1978 and whose body was found in 1982.

