Given how exhausting the performance looks, when RadioTimes.com got the chance to speak with her ahead of the new release, we asked if there was any one scene she'd marked out as a particularly challenging one when she first got her hands on the script.

"Do you know what's interesting is you can't always tell," she responded. "Like, sometimes in the script, I'm like, ‘Oh, that one's going to be tough', and then you're like, 'Huh, okay'. It was tough, but it wasn't like the… I thought it was going to be the toughest."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But she added that one scene that required her to film in a freezer really did present a major challenge.

More like this

"The stuff in the freezer, that's rough... you're like, in a freezer for like, four days, so you're just, like, getting... do you know what I mean?

"Everyone's going stir crazy. That was really hard. And I don't think I necessarily thought that that was going to be necessarily as hard as, like, some of the hospital stuff."

Naomi Scott as Skye Riley in Smile 2. Paramount Pictures

"You can't always tell, you know, but that kicked my butt and all of it for kind of different reasons. But I think there's something about anything that has to do with hyperventilating I find can be quite hard because you get quite lightheaded, so heavy breathing and stuff… that can be quite difficult."

A few months ago, one of Scott's co-stars Lukas Gage revealed that he had been so freaked out by one of the scenes in the film that he threw up on set, so we asked Scott if she had had any similar experiences during filming.

But she responded that she had experienced rather a different emotion watching some of the gorier aspects of the film.

Read more:

"I just... I love the craft of things, and I love people being so good and amazing at their jobs," she said.

"And like, for example, our amazing special effects makeup artist Jeremy, when Lucas was, you know, his face was mangled... that's all prosthetics with kind of blood.

"And I'm watching on screen, and I'm going, 'Wow, this is beautiful.' You know, to me it's beautiful!"

Smile 2 will be released in cinemas on 18th October 2024. Smile is now streaming on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.