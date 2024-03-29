And we have another exciting list this week, with everything from Golden Age Hollywood classics like The Wizard of Oz to war epics like Apocalypse Now, so there really is something for everyone.

With so many amazing films airing, we've compiled a list of the best flicks for you to choose from below.

Sponsored Bring the cinema home with Sky Cinema Upgrade now for just £12 a month to enjoy blockbusters like The Suicide Squad, Peter Rabbit 2 and Godzilla vs Kong, alongside a selection of festive flicks like A Boy Called Christmas and Elf – all from the comfort of your own home. Shop the promotion on Sky Cinema

Friday 29th March

Wallace & Gromit in the Curse of the Were-Rabbit - 2:15pm, BBC One

More like this

Animated comedy adventure featuring the voices of Peter Sallis, Ralph Fiennes and Helena Bonham Carter. As the annual Giant Vegetable Competition approaches, enterprising Wallace and Gromit cash in with their humane pest-control outfit, "Anti-Pesto". But business turns sour when a huge, mysterious beast begins destroying every garden in the area. Read our full review

Catch Me If You Can - 6:15pm, Film4

Comedy drama, based on the true story of conman Frank Abagnale Jr, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. Shattered by the news that his parents are divorcing, 16-year-old Frank runs away to New York. For six years he lives a life of fraud, cashing over $2 million in bad cheques while impersonating an airline pilot, a paediatrician and a lawyer, and always staying one step ahead of tenacious FBI agent Carl Hanratty. Read our full review

Die Hard with a Vengeance - 10:40pm, ITV1

Action thriller starring Bruce Willis, Jeremy Irons and Samuel L Jackson. Following a terrorist explosion in a New York department store, suspended police officer John McClane and Harlem shopkeeper Zeus Carver become unwitting players in a deadly game of "Simon Says". Read our full review

La La Land - 11pm, BBC Two

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in La La Land Lionsgate

Romantic musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. In Los Angeles, the showbiz capital of the world, pianist Sebastian and actress Mia endure an endless cycle of bar-room gigs and auditions in the hope they can turn their ambitions into a professional career. The pair meet and fall in love, but the path to making all their dreams come true is no simple affair. Read our full review

Saturday 30th March

On the Waterfront - 2:30pm, BBC Two

Classic crime drama starring Marlon Brando, Karl Malden, Lee J Cobb and Rod Steiger. One-time boxing hopeful Terry Malloy idles his time away on New York's dockside, protected by his brother Charley while "working" as a strong-arm man for the corrupt leader of the dockers' union. But Terry begins to question his loyalties after a neighbour is murdered and he falls in love with the dead man's sister, Edie. Read our full review

Ocean’s Eleven - 5:05pm, Channel 5

Action crime caper starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts. Supercool crook Danny Ocean has only just been released from prison, but is already planning his next job. But as Danny begins to assemble his team for the heist, it becomes clear he has motives other than just getting rich quick. Read our full review

Kick-Ass - 10pm, BBC Three

Action comedy drama starring Aaron Johnson, Nicolas Cage, Mark Strong and Chloë Grace Moretz. In an effort to improve his image, comic-book nerd Dave Lizewski decides to reinvent himself as a superhero, despite not actually having any special powers. However, this doesn't stop him becoming an internet sensation and attracting the attention of some rather unsavoury characters. Read our full review

Snatch - 10:50pm, Channel 4

Comedy crime drama starring Brad Pitt, Jason Statham and Benicio Del Toro. In Antwerp, jewel thief Franky Four Fingers steals a huge diamond, but before he can deliver it to his New York boss he is ambushed in London by a Russian mobster's henchmen. Elsewhere in the capital, crimelord Brick Top demands that Irish boxer Mickey One Punch take a dive in an unlicensed fight. When Brick Top joins the hunt for the missing gem, mayhem ensues. Read our full review

Ad Astra – 12:45am, Channel 4

Science-fiction drama starring Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones. In the late 21st century, life on Earth is threatened by a series of mysterious cosmic surges. Major Roy McBride is sent into space to investigate, as officials believe the events could be connected with his father, an astronaut who went missing during a voyage to Neptune. When Roy's mission in turn breaks down, he is left on a dangerous solo journey through the solar system. Read our full review

Sunday 31st March

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory - 12:25pm, ITV1

Fantasy based on the classic children's book by Roald Dahl, starring Gene Wilder. Most children, at one hungry time or another, dream of visiting a chocolate factory. For young Charlie Bucket the fantasy comes true when he finds a golden ticket in a candy bar: an invitation to tour the giant factory of eccentric sweet tycoon Willy Wonka. Read our full review

Easter Parade - 12:30pm, BBC Two

Classic musical starring Fred Astaire and Judy Garland. Angry after being deserted by his regular partner, dancer Don Hewes claims that he can transform anyone into a star. He decides to groom chorus girl Hannah Brown for success. Read our full review

Beauty and the Beast - 2:40pm, BBC One

Disney's classic animated musical featuring the voices of Paige O'Hara and Robby Benson. A beautiful young woman is held captive in a castle by a beastly creature. But the brute is actually a prince who must find love if he is to return to his true form. Read our full review

The Wizard of Oz - 4:20pm, Channel 5

Classic musical fantasy starring Judy Garland, Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr and Jack Haley. When a huge tornado hits Dorothy's home in Kansas, she is whisked off far away into a strange and dazzling world. There she must escape the clutches of the Wicked Witch of the West and find her way to the Emerald City. Read our full review

Apocalypse Now - 10pm, BBC Two

Epic war drama starring Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando and Robert Duvall. In Vietnam, war-weary Captain Willard is drawn into a nightmarish world when he is ordered to assassinate a rebel American officer, Colonel Kurtz, who has established his own private army deep in the Cambodian jungle. Read our full review

Monday 1st April

Babe - 2:40pm, Film4

Fantasy comedy starring James Cromwell. Babe, an orphaned pig, is raised on a farm by the sheepdog Fly. Although he is destined for the dinner table, Babe astonishes Farmer Hoggett and his fellow farmyard animals when he shows talent as a "sheep-pig". Read our full review

Easy A - 10pm, BBC Three

Comedy starring Emma Stone. When a little white lie about losing her virginity makes the previously anonymous Olive Penderghast the talk of school, she decides to exploit her new-found notoriety to improve her social standing. But being "easy" comes with mixed blessings. Read our full review

The Mercy - 11:40pm, BBC Two

Drama based on a true story, starring Colin Firth and Rachel Weisz. In October 1968, amateur yachtsman Donald Crowhurst sets out on a round-the-world race. But the event proves more difficult than Crowhurst has anticipated, and with the threat of failure looming, his mental health declines. Read our full review

Tuesday 2nd April

Waterloo - 4:30pm, Great! Action

Historical epic starring Rod Steiger, Christopher Plummer and Orson Welles. France, 1814: with defeat looming, Napoleon Bonaparte bows to pressure and steps down as Emperor of France. He's banished to the island of Elba, but his exile doesn't last long, leading the rulers of Europe to join forces against the threat of Bonaparte and his army. Read our full review

Con Air - 10:55pm, Channel 4

Action thriller starring Nicolas Cage, John Cusack and John Malkovich. Finally paroled after eight years in prison for manslaughter, Cameron Poe heads home on the "Jailbird", a convict transport plane that contains some of America's most dangerous criminals. But there are nefarious plans afoot... Read our full review

Rocketman - 11:15pm, Film4

Taron Egerton as Elton John in Rocketman. Paramount Pictures

Biographical musical drama starring Taron Egerton and Jamie Bell. From the safety of an addiction rehab group, a flamboyantly dressed man recalls the highs and lows of his childhood and transformation from talented young pianist Reggie Dwight into global superstar Elton John. Read our full review

Wednesday 3rd April

Mrs Doubtfire - 6:40pm, Film4

Comedy drama starring Robin Williams, Sally Field and Pierce Brosnan. When voiceover artist Daniel Hillard walks out of his day job, his wife Miranda decides it's time to walk out on him, and is granted custody of their children. Daniel is desperate to be with his kids, so when Miranda advertises for a nanny-cum-housekeeper he applies for the job in disguise. Read our full review

Titanic - 9pm, Film4

James Cameron's Oscar-winning blockbuster, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. During the Titanic's maiden voyage in 1912, penniless artist Jack Dawson falls in love with socialite Rose DeWitt Bukater, who is travelling with her fiancé. Years later, Rose relives the affair and the tragic events that followed, while a salvage crew searches for a priceless diamond said to have been lost in the shipwreck. Read our full review

Drive - 11:45pm, Great! Movies

Crime thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan. In Los Angeles, a mysterious garage mechanic and film stunt driver also moonlights as an ice-cool wheelman during robberies. But when he befriends his next-door neighbour and her child, he soon finds himself in a deadly situation. Read our full review

Thursday 4th April

Mousehunt - 2:45pm, Film4

Comedy starring Nathan Lane, Lee Evans and Christopher Walken. Brothers Ernie and Lars face unexpected problems from a mouse when they inherit a dilapidated old house. Desperate to get rid of the rodent, they call in Caesar, the exterminator. Read our full review

Fury - 9pm, Film4

Second World War drama starring Brad Pitt, Logan Lerman and Shia LaBeouf. In the final days of the conflict, a young tank driver gets a baptism of fire when he joins a battle-hardened crew led by the uncompromising "Wardaddy". Read our full review

The Blair Witch Project -12:15am, BBC One

Supernatural horror starring Heather Donahue. In 1994, three students went into the Maryland woods to make a film about the legend of the murderous "Blair Witch". They never returned, but a year later their cameras are recovered, complete with terrifying footage of their experiences. Read our full review

Friday 5th April

Splash - 6:45pm, Great! Movies

Romantic fantasy comedy starring Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah. A mermaid saves the young Allen Bauer from drowning and, years later, taking on human form, leaves the sea to seek him out in New York. Read our full review

The Lost City of Z - 9pm, Great! Movies

Period adventure based on a true story, starring Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson. In the early 1900s, British explorer Percy Fawcett embarks on a quest through the Amazon jungle, meeting with intrigue and frustration as he attempts to uncover evidence of an ancient civilisation. Read our full review

Blinded by the Light - 9pm, BBC Three

Blinded by the Light

Comedy drama starring Viveik Kalra and Kulvinder Ghir. Luton, 1987: outcast Javed, the son of Pakistani immigrants, is introduced to the music of Bruce Springsteen. Through his love of music, Javed grows in confidence and finds the inspiration to pursue an interest in writing, ask out his crush and stand up to racism in his community. But there's one crucial thing he craves: winning the approval of his father, Malik. Read our full review

If you have Netflix, we have rounded up the best movies on Netflix and the best series on Netflix to watch now - and Disney Plus viewers can check out our best movies on Disney Plus guide. Got Prime Video? We also have the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Wondering what to watch on TV? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.