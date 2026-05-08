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Line of Duty star reveals he "underestimated" how much embodying Believe Me predator would "take its toll"
Daniel Mays stars in Believe Me as the convicted serial sex offender.
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Published: Friday, 8 May 2026 at 9:00 am
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