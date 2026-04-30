Alex Hassell and Jennifer Ehle have joined the cast of ITV's upcoming space thriller First Woman, which imagines a shocking disappearance that takes place on the lunar surface.

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The synopsis reads: "A biologist taking part in a groundbreaking research project, Claire Reith (Andrea Riseborough) is the first woman to set foot on the moon, and her disappearance throws suspicion on her fellow astronauts and China's rival base.

"With hundreds of thousands of miles between them, can her husband Ben (Ashley Walters) uncover the truth behind his wife's disappearance?"

It adds: "With the action switching between Mission Control in the UK and the lunar surface, this is a race against time like no other, with the remaining astronauts under increasing pressure and Ben hoping against hope that he and his wife can be reunited.

"But how well can two people really know each other?"

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Rivals star Hassell has been cast as the UK's "polished, pragmatic and disciplined" Prime Minister Christopher Scott, while Pride and Prejudice alum Jennifer Ehle will play Space Flight Authority investigator Helen Sadler.

Of principal concern to Helen will be the claim that Claire had willingly left her Lunar Module in the moments prior to her disappearance, as she suspects Mission Control of attempting to hide something.

Meanwhile, PM Scott will be fending for his political career as the catastrophic events unfold, potentially having to take drastic measures "in pursuit of his own personal ambition".

Andrea Riseborough. Getty

They join First Woman leads Riseborough (Alice & Jack) and Walters (Adolescence) in the high-concept series, which is created by lead writer Lydia Yeoman (Curfew) and directed by Philip Martin (Scoop, The Crown).

The commission was announced last week and filming is currently taking place in Belfast.

Riseborough commented: "As a kid, I dreamed, perhaps more than anything, of space. Of emptiness and stars, and the vastness of all that those 'grounded' reflected on in verse.

Ashley Walters stars in Adolescence. Netflix

"I can't imagine a kinder, bolder, braver team than Philip and Ashley with whom to step into that realm. This will be endlessly compelling - I hope - for all who want to journey with us. I cannot wait."

Walters added: "What an honour to be a part of such a bold and propulsive drama with a team of people that I have dreamt of working with. I always want to be a part of projects that make us converse and think outside the box. This one does just that."

First Woman is coming soon to ITV.

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