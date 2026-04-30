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Rivals star and Pride & Prejudice icon confirmed for new 'propulsive lunar thriller' series
An astronaut goes missing on a trip to the moon in ITV's high-concept new series.
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Published: Thursday, 30 April 2026 at 5:33 pm
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