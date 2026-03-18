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A Thousand Blows star revealed in "unsettling" role of real-life serial criminal in new true crime drama first look
Daniel Mays plays John Worboys in Believe Me.
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Published: Wednesday, 18 March 2026 at 2:16 pm
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