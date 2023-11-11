The opening of tonight's episode saw the celebrity dancers profess their desire to make it to the big event, while acknowledging that the quality of competition is getting tougher and tougher.

"I really want to be under Blackpool's bright lights," said Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Nigel Harman added: "Blackpool is an iconic landmark on the map of Strictly."

When the main show began, Claudia Winkleman joked: "That is the fifth mention [of Blackpool]. We've been on air for just over two minutes. Everyone wants to be there next weekend."

Co-host Tess Daly chipped in: "I can't wait for that fresh sea air, Claud."

Of course, Blackpool is typically reserved for the ninth week of Strictly Come Dancing, so longtime viewers won't be surprised to learn that its just around the corner.

Fans were thrilled when the show returned to Blackpool in 2022 after two years away, with pandemic health measures making it too difficult to heave the huge production halfway up the country.

Strictly Come Dancing continues to be a firm favourite of the winter schedules, with Ellie Leach and Layton Williams emerging as frontrunners to lift the Glitterball trophy.

They've topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard for three weeks in a row, but the competition is by no means sewn up, with the likes of Angela Rippon, Nigel Harman and Bobby Brazier also still in contention.

This week boasts another varied line-up of dances ranging from Samba to Waltz, with the remaining stars in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up all keen for a place in Blackpool Week, which is rumoured to be imminent.

