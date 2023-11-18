The audience were cheering along the dancers, with one in particular blowing everyone away - Johannes Radebe.

As the song upped the tempo, Radebe burst out in a new outfit and viewers have been praising the routine and his jumpsuit.

Johannes Radebe on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

"Still remember watching It Takes Two the first year Johannes and Luba joined #Strictly and thinking they both should have had partners. So joyful to see them smash it on the ballroom floor at Blackpool all these years later," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user wrote: "Just when I thought I couldn't love Johannes anymore! Incredible."

"Amazing opening group dance tonight and Johannes looks glorious in that sparkly green jumpsuit," one user wrote.

This week on Strictly Come Dancing, the celebrities and their professional dancers take on the ballroom at Blackpool Tower.

As in year's before, fans are hoping for one or more of the duos to score their first 40 of the series, which is yet to be achieved.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

