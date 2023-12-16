Their performance previously scored 37 points and this time round the judges scored them an impressive 39, which all three of his dances have scored during the final.

An emotional Anton Du Beke told Bobby: "An incredible moment, you're a gorgeous boy, I wish you the best and hope you have magical career."

There wasn't a dry eye on the judging panel, with Craig telling the pair: "That's what the arts is all about."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Brazier blew the judges away earlier in the competition with his performance and earned praise from head judge Shirley Ballas, who dubbed him as "The King of Latin".

"Your joy of dance is not like any other," judge Motsi Mabuse said.

While Craig Revel Horwood scored the dancing duo a nine, the rest of the judges awarded the pair with 10 points, which saw Brazier earn his highest score of the series to date.

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell. BBC/Guy Levy BBC/Guy Levy

Much like Strictly finals in the past, the judges points do not hold weight and are only guidance for viewers.

The actor previous told RadioTimes.com and other press that he felt "lucky" to have made it to the final.

He said: "I feel lucky. Being in the dance-off, I was watching Annabel and I thought it was flawless. So I feel lucky.

"This is what I wanted, I wanted to experience all of Strictly. So to know that I'm not going to miss out on a dance and I get to do as many dances as I possibly could have with Dianne. That's what I wanted."

Brazier found himself joint second on the leaderboard with Ellie Leach following their Judges' Pick, with both of them just one point behind Layton Williams who scored a perfect 40.

Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.