Over the weeks, Harman has performed a tango, cha cha and foxtrot, and ex-Strictly pro Vincent Simone believes some of the choreography could be a bit too hard for the actor.

Speaking on behalf of ICE36, Simone admitted he watched the first show of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 and thought Harman was "amazing" and was a shoe-in for winning the show.

He continued: "Last Saturday, he did really, really well. I really liked the man and the way he comes across. His persona is being calm and manly and being a good person. I don't know what it is, there's something about him.

"So hopefully he will pick himself up, because the man can dance - and I know Katya is amazing at choreographing and everything. Sometimes it might be that she goes too difficult on him."

Simone, who was a professional on Strictly from 2006 to 2012, admitted there is only so much people can do "in a short period of time" when it comes to learning choreography.

He added: "But apart from that, I think the man can definitely dance. He's nice to watch!"

After viewers noticed Harman looking down during Blackpool Week, the actor shared a lengthy post on Instagram, sharing his meditation with his followers, "practicing gratitude".

He wrote: "Ask yourself, 'What am I grateful for today?' Don't overthink it, it doesn't need to be deep, it can be family, friends or a favourite walk or mug.

"Don't worry if you find this hard initially, asking the question is a good start. Over time you will notice there are things to be grateful for everywhere."

In week 10, Harman will be performing a rumba to It's All Coming Back to Me Now by Celine Dion - will he manage get back to the top of the leaderboard?

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 25th November at 7:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

