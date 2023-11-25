Ex-Strictly pro thinks Katya might be choreographing too hard for Nigel
"Apart from that, I think the man can definitely dance."
In recent weeks, Nigel Harman has found himself in the middle or lower half of the leaderboard on Strictly Come Dancing, despite often topping the scoreboard in the initial stages of the competition.
As the celebrities took to the Blackpool Tower ballroom, Harman and his Strictly pro Katya Jones performed a quickstep to It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing) by Duke Ellington, scoring 31 points - and while that is an impressive score, viewers notices the actor seemed disappointed with the judges' comments.
Over the weeks, Harman has performed a tango, cha cha and foxtrot, and ex-Strictly pro Vincent Simone believes some of the choreography could be a bit too hard for the actor.
Speaking on behalf of ICE36, Simone admitted he watched the first show of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 and thought Harman was "amazing" and was a shoe-in for winning the show.
He continued: "Last Saturday, he did really, really well. I really liked the man and the way he comes across. His persona is being calm and manly and being a good person. I don't know what it is, there's something about him.
"So hopefully he will pick himself up, because the man can dance - and I know Katya is amazing at choreographing and everything. Sometimes it might be that she goes too difficult on him."
Simone, who was a professional on Strictly from 2006 to 2012, admitted there is only so much people can do "in a short period of time" when it comes to learning choreography.
He added: "But apart from that, I think the man can definitely dance. He's nice to watch!"
After viewers noticed Harman looking down during Blackpool Week, the actor shared a lengthy post on Instagram, sharing his meditation with his followers, "practicing gratitude".
He wrote: "Ask yourself, 'What am I grateful for today?' Don't overthink it, it doesn't need to be deep, it can be family, friends or a favourite walk or mug.
"Don't worry if you find this hard initially, asking the question is a good start. Over time you will notice there are things to be grateful for everywhere."
In week 10, Harman will be performing a rumba to It's All Coming Back to Me Now by Celine Dion - will he manage get back to the top of the leaderboard?
