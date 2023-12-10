That's right, this was the first week in which each of the couples had to perform two dances, with Bobby and Dianne going on to perform a Paso Doble to Run Boy Run by Woodkid.

Next, it was Layton Williams's turn to take to the dance floor, with he and partner Nikita Kuzmin getting a slightly more mixed reception to their Rumba to Lift Me Up by Rihanna.

Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach in Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Guy Levy

However, their big moment was truly yet to come, as their Charleston to Fit as a Fiddle by Gene Kelly and Donald O'Connor brought the house down, and saw them once again score a perfect 40 points.

Read more:

In fact, Craig Revel Horwood gave the dance a standing ovation, and said that it was the best Charleston he has ever seen on the show - high praise indeed!

Annabel Croft fared less well when it came to the judges comment and scores, landing bottom of the leaderboard with both of her dances and with her Salsa to You'll Be Mine (Party Time) by Gloria Estefan being called "spiky" by Craig.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, fans were quick to jump to Annabel's defence, and even the judges conceded that a "perfect dance" can be "boring", and they were instead just in awe at her progress throughout the season.

Ellie Leach's two dances - a Cha Cha Cha to Mambo Italiano by Bette Midler and their Couple's Choice to a Dua Lipa Medley - were both popular with the judges and fans alike, but has she done enough to stay in the competition?

We'll find out during tonight's (Sunday 10th December) results show, where the three finalists for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will be confirmed...

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show will air on Sunday 9th December.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.