Craig called the dance "spiky" and said that it lacked "a little bit of fluidity", although he also praised her for having thrown herself "entirely into that".

Meanwhile, Motsi admitted that it wasn't a "perfect dance", but said that sometimes a "perfect dance" is "boring", and praised Annabel's progress throughout the season.

One fan was quick to defend Annabel, saying: "Annabel and Johannes are what #Strictly are all about. I hope they make the final. Annabel has grown so much."

Another said that they "adore Annabel Croft", and that "watching people improve over the weeks is what #strictly should be about."

Another added: "For me Annabel and Bobby are the stars of #strictly. No dance experience what so ever and look at them both now. Fantastic!!"

Annabel has previously spoken about how the show has helped her following the death of her husband earlier this year, saying: "It’s come at such an incredibly dark time in my life. I don’t where I would be without it.

"I always said that I never really knew grief. I had no concept of it. It’s given me a reason to be able to get up in the morning and have purpose rather than just sobbing at home, which does still happen sometimes."

