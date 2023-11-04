Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

“It’s come at such an incredibly dark time in my life," she explained. "I don’t where I would be without it."

She added: “I always said that I never really knew grief. I had no concept of it. It’s given me a reason to be able to get up in the morning and have purpose rather than just sobbing at home, which does still happen sometimes.”

Ahead of the season, she had revealed how she hoped taking part in the show would help her "find some joy" again.

“I think, what an amazing time to try and find some joy, and just to be thrown into something to take your mind off things," she told the Evening Standard at the time.

Last week Annabel and her professional partner Johannes Radebe finished eighth in the Strictly leaderboard with a score of 29 – and they'll be hoping to climb a few places in the standings with their Couple's Choice routine to Wings by Birdy this week.

Strictly Come Dancing continues with the results show on Sunday 5th November at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

