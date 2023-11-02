Here, in RadioTimes.com's Strictly companion series, Entertainment and Factual Editor Grace Henry and trusted Strictly expert, Sabina Redfern, share their thoughts on Zara's exit.

While sad to see the Love Island star go, the show must go on, with talk turning to the Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for week 7, and who could be at the top of the leaderboard.

Following her brilliant salsa in Week 6, the duo have high hopes for Ellie Leach, who'll be doing an American Smooth this weekend with Vito Coppola.

Ellie currently holds the top spot on the leaderboard with 38 points, but with Layton Williams right behind her with 37 points, could she easily be knocked off?

Moving onto the two Angelas...

With a Waltz lined up for Angela Rippon, the future looks bright, however, concerns arise for Angela Scanlon who has a Rumba, which is known to be a particularly hard dance.

But it's Nigel Harman who the duo are particularly worried about. With only nine contestants remaining, Harman has found himself at the lower end of the scoreboard. Will his Tango this weekend be able to give him the push he needs to rise back to the top?

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 4th November at 6:45pm on BBC One.

