"I am so excited to be taking part, and over Christmas too, my favourite time of the year! I am looking forward to learning some new moves and embracing the dancefloor,” Keisha said in a statement.

The singer is a founding member of girl band Sugababes, who are currently touring the country, so we wouldn't be surprised if she had some moves up her sleeve locked and loaded. She'll be partnering up with pro Gorka Márquez.

Actress Tillie is set to appear in the BBC's upcoming season of Waterloo Road following her roles in the likes of CBBC's Almost Never, Channel 5's The Teacher and Jimmy McGovern's Moving On. She'll be dancing with Neil Jones, and has revealed the pressure is on already.

"My family have been avid fans of Strictly since forever, so no pressure! The nerves are real, but I am SUPER excited to bring some much-needed joy to the telly while I shimmy and sparkle my two left feet through the Christmas special," she said.

Danny Cipriani, on the other hand, is looking forward to "expressing myself through dance".

"I've always enjoyed the concept of Strictly Come Dancing, it wasn't something I ever thought I'd do. After addressing my own ideas and beliefs, I am very much looking forward to expressing myself through dance with no limitations," he said.

"Strictly brings joy to everyone's living rooms, being a part of that for Christmas Day will be special."

The former England International and current professional Rugby Union player will be paired up with Jowita Przystal.

Before they get their sequins on, however, we still have a few weeks of regular Strictly to look forward to, and a Glitterball to be claimed.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day.

