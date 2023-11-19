Angela Rippon found herself at the bottom of the leaderboard and in the dance-off, which she faced against Bobby Brazier.

Both Angela and Bobby performed their routines for the judges again, and it was Angela who was eliminated from the competition.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Bobby and Dianne, and said: "Well, there's a standout performance for me that I can't ignore and the couple that I would like to save are Bobby and Dianne."

Motsi Mabuse followed on from Craig and opted to save Bobby and Dianne, saying: "I felt that both couples danced so beautifully. Really one of the most beautiful dance offs we have had. I am going to save Bobby and Dianne."

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell. BBC/Guy Levy

Anton Du Beke also chose to save Bobby and Dianne, adding: "Well again, I thought it was a marvellous dance off. Both couples danced very, very well. I thought Bobby and Dianne danced excellently again.

"I thought that Angela and Kai's dance was beautiful and Angela even thanked one of the other dancers for lifting her and putting her down so gracefully which I thought was absolutely beautiful. For me the couple I would like to save are Bobby and Dianne."

With Bobby and Dianne receiving three votes, they won the majority vote and thus are through to next week's competition.

Head judge Shirley Ballas also noted she would have saved Bobby and Dianne.

Speaking about her time on the show, Rippon described her experience as "glorious".

She said: "I have to tell you that the last nine weeks have probably been the most terrifying, the most fantastic, the most glorious, the most joyful that I have spent for a very long time in my profession.

"I have had the time of my life, people keep making reference to the fact that I presented Come Dancing, but that was forty years ago, that was a different time! He [Kai] wasn’t even born then! But actually being this side of the competition, this side of the programme has been really an eye opener for me in so many different ways.

"Everybody talks about the team and all the pros - everyone who has danced – there is a real team spirit in this programme unlike anything I’ve come across anywhere else in any of the many programmes I’ve done. It’s absolutely fabulous. They support us, they encourage us all the time – it’s absolutely wonderful. But the person who really has to get the most credit is this gentleman here [to Kai]."

Angela praised her dance partner, Kai, and said he is "a wonderful dancer, a great choreographer" as well as a "terrific teacher".

Kai echoed Angela's sentiments and said: "Since week one when I met this amazing woman – as she said I wasn’t even born when she did Come Dancing, I had to ask my parents about the amazing Morecombe and Wise moment that was so famous, and about Come Dancing. Like Angela just said, there's a 50 year age gap between us, but we’re like mates!

"Dancing with you [to Angela] the whole way through this competition has just been such a celebration of yourself and her life and I wish she could see me now. I'm so proud of you [to Angela] and you should be proud of yourself, it's been my absolute honour and pleasure to dance with you especially in this beautiful ballroom."

Angela and Kai will be speaking about their time on the show on Strictly: It Takes Two, airing Monday 20th November at 18:30 on BBC Two.

Strictly Come Dancing continueson Saturday 25th November at 19:30 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

