"A bit of Christmas fun with Ola Jordan," James captioned the post.

While many people adore the original scene, Grant wasn't a huge fan.

In BBC Two documentary Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen, the actor spoke of avoiding rehearsals for that particular moment before finally filming it "stone cold sober".

"There was this dance written and I thought, 'That's going to be excruciating, and it has the power to be the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid,'" he explained.

"I certainly dreaded filming it and [director and writer] Richard [Curtis] kept saying, 'Don't you think we'd better rehearse the dancing scene' and I'd say, 'Uh yes, I've just gotta learn some lines…my ankle hurts today.' So it was never rehearsed."

"He hated the dance scene," Curtis confirmed. "We left it to the final day. But as always he'd actually really rehearsed and had three or four little jokes up his sleeve and it turned out, from his dirty behaviour in discos across London, to be quite good at dancing."

