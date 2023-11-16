Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Rippon, which meant Guru-Murthy's time in the competition was over. Head judge Shirley Ballas revealed if she had the chance to vote, she would have saved Guru-Murthy instead.

In Week 8, there was a mix of dances, from a Paso Doble to a Samba, with some criticism from the judges and at times rendering the judges speechless.

In this week's episode of Strictly Between Us, Entertainment and Factual Writer Katelyn Mensah and News Editor Minnie Wright talk all about Krishnan's exit, hopes for Nigel Harman in Blackpool and who could be at risk of being eliminated from the competition.

At the top of the leaderboard last week were Layton Williams and Ellie Leach, with 39 and 35 points respectively.

In Blackpool, Williams will be performing a Couple's Choice to Ain't No Other Man by Christina Aguilera, and as a Couple's Choice often plays to the strengths of those doing it – could Layton finally get a perfect score?

Despite Nigel Harman finding himself in the middle of the leaderboard, there are high hopes he could find himself back at the top as he will be performing a Quickstep to It Don't Mean a Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing) by Duke Ellington, which is a perfect dance to do in Blackpool.

Tennis star Annabel Croft and Angela Rippon found themselves in the bottom half of the leaderboard, with 31 and 32 points respectively.

Rippon has been in two consecutive dance-offs, which begs the question of how she will fare on Blackpool Week.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 18th November at 6:40pm on BBC One.

