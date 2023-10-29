They faced Adam Thomas and his partner Luba Mushtuk, who landed in the bottom two despite finishing in the top half of Saturday's leaderboard.

After Adam and Luba performed their American Smooth to Magic Moments and Zara and Graziano danced their Charleston to Jeepers Creepers, it was down to Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke to cast their votes.

And all four decided to save Adam and Luba.

Tess Daly, Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking to host Tess Daly after her elimination, Zara McDermott said: "I have had the time of my life. Just to be here is incredible. Thank you to the judges and my amazing partner obviously.

"My fellow contestants are just incredible. It has been the most amazing experience. I can't believe it's over but I am going to be here in spirit every week supporting them."

Graziano paid tribute to his celebrity partner, saying that she "is literally what Strictly is all about".

"A real novice, coming in, putting all the hard job," he added. "You have such a good soul. You are so humble and I say thank you that I found a friend like you. I have learnt so much from you. And your hard work within six weeks. You have never danced before. I am so proud of you."

The result leaves nine couples in the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, after Amanda Abbington pulled out of the competition earlier this week for "personal reasons".

Speaking at the beginning of Saturday's live show, host Claudia Winkleman addressed the actress's exit by saying: "Amanda, we are sending you all our love."

Elsewhere on tonight's results show, the Strictly professionals performed a ghoulish Wednesday Addams-inspired routine, and Rick Astley played his new single Forever and More.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 4th November at 7:05pm on BBC One.

