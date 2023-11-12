Krishnan Guru-Murthy found himself at the bottom of the Strictly leaderboard and unfortunately in the dance-off, and he was joined by Angela Rippon.

The pair both performed their routines once more, but when all was said and done, the judges sadly eliminated Krishnan.

Craig opted to save Angela and her professional partner, Kai Widdrington, first, saying: “Well, Krishnan you really upped your game in that dance off, it was magnificent. Angela you nearly lost your supporting leg darling in the kick but you saved it, miraculously. But the couple that I would like to save and go through to Blackpool is Angela and Kai.”

Motsi went next, and agreed with Craig, adding: “To be honest I’ve never been so undecided in my decision, I’ve been going back and forth, back and forth, in the end I’ve decided for fundamentals and technical level so I will be saving Angela and Kai.”

Anton followed suit, commenting: "I also I thought both couples danced very well – it was a super dance off, if there is such a thing. But just for the cleaner technique really, and the more recognisable fundamentals, I’m going to save Angela and Kai.”

Head judge Shirley would've contradicted her fellow peers, choosing to save Krishnan and his partner, Lauren Oakley, but by then, the decision was already made.

She said: “Well I picked the person that I felt was more grounded on their feet without any technical errors and I would have saved Krishnan & Lauren.”

Speaking about his time on the show, Krishnan was quick to praise the show and Lauren.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He said: "Look this has been the most incredible experience. I said it has been life changing and it genuinely has. I am incredibly grateful to the entire production team, judges, my incredible Strictly family up there. It’s right I am going out this week and I have got to get back to life.

"The thing that has made Strictly really special is Lauren. She is most incredible teacher, partner, friend. She is the real Strictly star and I am so delighted I am the first partnership you have had. She is going to go a long way and I am very proud of her.”

Lauren commented: “I couldn’t have asked for a better first dance partner, it has been an absolute dream. This guy is what Strictly is about from not having danced a step 8 weeks ago and you just danced that Samba! I had an absolute ball every single week. You taught me so much as well, I am so grateful and it will be in my memory forever, and we will keep dancing.”

More like this

Krishnan and Lauren will be speaking about their time on the show on Strictly: It Takes Two, airing Monday 13th November at 6:30pm on BBC Two.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.