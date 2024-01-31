In the most recent season, viewers saw Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin paired together as they cha-cha'd their way to the final in a phenomenal competition, and Radebe is "proud" to be a part of the show that recognises how diverse the world is.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party 2024, Radebe explained: "I think Strictly is one the shows that shows the entire world how [to be] progressive in terms of inclusion and I'm proud to be a part of an establishment that recognises that it takes all sorts to make the world go round and they're great."

The professional dancer went on to say that the "world is learning" from Strictly, adding: "We are the ones that are teaching the world, so honestly so far I'm happy!"

Strictly Come Dancing has continued to make room for people showing their true selves on the dance floor, with 2023 finalist Layton Williams previously praising the show for allowing him to be "flamboyant".

Ahead of the final last year, Williams told RadioTimes.com and other press he wanted to wear costumes on Strictly that were "fabulous and authentic" to what he wanted to represent, and felt as though he managed to do that on the show.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin.

"In order to have fun, I really needed to be true to exactly how I felt," he explained.

Williams said: "The Strictly team have been so fabulous because sometimes I think it might be a first for them to have someone who's been excessively flamboyant.

"And they've really gotten behind me. I'll be like, 'I want to wear that cheeky little moment' and they'll be like, 'OK cool, if that's how you feel comfortable'."

