Alas, we don't yet know who will be taking part this time around, but details have been released on how to be in with a chance of getting tickets to the sparkling event, with attendance always in high demand.

The Strictly Come Dancing special usually airs on Christmas Day itself, although the precise scheduling of this year's edition is still to be confirmed.

Recording is set to take place on Tuesday 5th December, so you'll have to clear some time on that date if you're determined to go along. Here's more essential information:

How to get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Christmas special

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2022 cast BBC/ Guy Levy

If you're eager for a chance to attend Strictly Come Dancing's Christmas special, you should head over to the BBC website, where you can enter a prize draw for tickets. Winners will be chosen at random.

Enter the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special ticket draw now.

When does the prize draw end? You must apply for tickets before 10pm on Tuesday 14th November 2023.

How many tickets can I apply for? A maximum of one pair.

Can I transfer my tickets to somebody else? No. If you win, the tickets will be in your name and so you (and the other named individual, if in a pair) are the only ones who can use them.

If you have more questions about the ticket allocation process, we recommend you consult the BBC's information for ticket holders page as well as the full terms and conditions.

Last year, the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Christmas special featured celebrity guests Rickie Haywood-Williams, Larry Lamb, Rosie Ramsey, George Webster, Nicola Roberts and Alexandra Mardell (who ultimately won).

More like this

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.