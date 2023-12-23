Nevertheless, the experience proved to be great exposure for the young talent, who won Rising Star at this year's National Television Awards, with The Sun reporting that the BBC has approached him for another prominent reality show.

The tabloid claims that Bobby and his family will participate in the next season of Celebrity Race Across the World, which is expected to premiere in 2024.

An insider said: "Being in the audience almost every week on Strictly has certainly helped to raise the profile of Jeff. Bobby’s done wonders for the Brazier name and it seems producers want to get in on the action as soon as possible.

They continue: "It’s a bit of a coup to have got on Celebrity Race Against the World, as it turned out to be one of 2023’s biggest telly hits."

RadioTimes.com has approached the BBC for comment.

Bobby's father will be well-known to some viewers from his TV presenting work on This Morning and the Postcode Lottery, while 19-year-old Freddie has kept a lower profile up to now.

If the trio do decide to take part in the demanding reality series, they'll be vying to topple reigning champions Alex Beresford and his dad, Noel, who managed a last-minute victory in the first celebrity edition, which aired this year.

Bobby recently told Heat Magazine that he planned to return to EastEnders as Freddie Slater sometime after the Strictly Come Dancing live tour.

