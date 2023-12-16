During the night, we'll also see former contestants in this year's line-up return for a special group dance, from Les Dennis, who was the first celebrity to be eliminated this year, to Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Angela Rippon, and Annabel Croft, who just missed out on the final.

It has been confirmed that Nigel Harman will be back despite being forced to pull out during the quarter final due to an injury.

One of this year's celebrity won't be back, however, with Strictly revealing that Amanda Abbington won't return for the Strictly final alongside her co-stars after quitting earlier in the season due to "personal reasons".

So, why isn't Amanda Abbington at the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final?

Read on for everything you need to know.

Why isn't Amanda Abbington at the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 final?

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington on Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Amanda Abbington wouldn't be returning for the Strictly final.

"Amanda decided to withdraw from the competition, therefore she will not be returning for the final," a BBC spokesperson revealed.

Amanda Abbington's Strictly exit was announced in October during an episode of Strictly: It Takes Two.

Reading a statement, the show's co-host Fleur East revealed: "Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition. The show wishes her all the best for the future."

Amanda followed with a statement posted to her Instagram, explaining that her exit was due to "personal reasons", while paying tribute to her fellow contestants and the show's production team.

"It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue," she wrote.

"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

"I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It’s a wonderful bunch of people and I’ll miss all of them."

The Strictly Come Dancing final will air on Saturday 16th December.

