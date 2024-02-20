The statement read: "Robin’s presence in Come What May was more than just a performance, it was an embodiment of passion, grace and sheer talent. His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step.

"Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin’s vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth. His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless.

"His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Robin, you will be deeply missed. Though Come What May will continue without you, your legacy will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to share in your light."

Tributes for Windsor have poured in since the announcement, including an official tribute from Strictly Come Dancing.

"The whole Strictly Come Dancing family are deeply saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Robin Windsor," the statement reads.

"He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dancefloor. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time."

Strictly judges and some of the famous faces Windsor was partnered up with during his time on the show, such as presenter Susanna Reid and actress and comedian Lisa Riley, also honoured the star.

Lisa Riley, who danced with Wilson in the 2012 season of Strictly, paid tribute to her former pro partner on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing several pictures of the pair. "I love you, shine your beautiful, electric energy from heaven," she wrote.

Susanna Reid, who was paired up with Windsor for the 2011 Children In Need special, also honoured the star during Tuesday morning's Good Morning Britain segment.

She said: "Robin was larger than life and I fell in love with him and fell in love with dancing when I danced with him back then. He was an absolutely remarkable dancer – incredibly strong, so creative. He’s just so enthusiastic about dancing. I just adored him. He was the most incredible personality and as soon as I danced with him, there was something very special about him."

Co-host Richard Arnold, who starred on the same show as Windsor in 2012, added: "I can’t quite believe it, actually – such heart, such a talent, such a twinkler. It’s a bit of a shock to be honest."

Reid went on to recall Windsor as a "very sensual, wonderfully exuberant, endlessly enthusiastic" dancer who was "full of strength and creativity and sparkle".

Strictly Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Bruno Tonioli all took to social media to pay tribute to the star. "He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with," Horwood wrote on X.

In an Instagram post, Tonioli wrote "it was a pleasure working with Robin for many years @bbcstrictly so professional easy going a really good person".

Du Beke shared that he was "absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Robin" who he has known for "the best part of twenty five years – from a young competitor to a star on Strictly Come Dancing."

Windsor was born in Ipswich and moved to London at the age of 15 to pursue a dancing career. As well as his time on Strictly, he appeared on theatre productions and founded dance company Burn the Floor.